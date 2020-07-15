11572 Orchid Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

AMAZING HOME LOCATION - - Freshly painted 3 bedroom 2 bath home by schools, parks, community events and freeways. Come and enjoy this home and all the amenities, fruit trees, sweeping driveway with ample room for RV/Boat parking. Direct access to your 2 car garage. Lots of fruit trees in a very large yard that is maintained by owners gardener. Kitchen boasts gas oven with open concept dinning room off the kitchen, no carpet in home wood and tile flooring throughout this home. Bedrooms have ample closet space and plantation shutters on windows. Enjoy the fireplace in the family room or just enjoy overlooking the back yard. Owner will consider pet with pet rent and pet insurance.