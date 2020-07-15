All apartments in Fountain Valley
Last updated February 7 2020 at 8:39 PM

11572 Orchid Avenue

11572 Orchid Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11572 Orchid Avenue, Fountain Valley, CA 92708
Fountain Valley

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
AMAZING HOME LOCATION - - Freshly painted 3 bedroom 2 bath home by schools, parks, community events and freeways. Come and enjoy this home and all the amenities, fruit trees, sweeping driveway with ample room for RV/Boat parking. Direct access to your 2 car garage. Lots of fruit trees in a very large yard that is maintained by owners gardener. Kitchen boasts gas oven with open concept dinning room off the kitchen, no carpet in home wood and tile flooring throughout this home. Bedrooms have ample closet space and plantation shutters on windows. Enjoy the fireplace in the family room or just enjoy overlooking the back yard. Owner will consider pet with pet rent and pet insurance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 50
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11572 Orchid Avenue have any available units?
11572 Orchid Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fountain Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Fountain Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fountain Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 11572 Orchid Avenue have?
Some of 11572 Orchid Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11572 Orchid Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11572 Orchid Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11572 Orchid Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 11572 Orchid Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 11572 Orchid Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 11572 Orchid Avenue offers parking.
Does 11572 Orchid Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11572 Orchid Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11572 Orchid Avenue have a pool?
No, 11572 Orchid Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 11572 Orchid Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11572 Orchid Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11572 Orchid Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 11572 Orchid Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
