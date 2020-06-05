Amenities

11571 Candytuft Cir Available 04/24/20 Coming Soon: Remodeled 4 Bd 3Ba Home in Fountain Valley! - Completely remodeled home located on a quiet cul-de-sac. Inviting front lawn perfectly manicured with adult palm trees. Equally impressive HUGE backyard with covered patio area. Perfect for entertaining. Interior opens into a high ceiling, open concept floor plan. Natural light fills the living room through a large bay window, highlighting a cozy designer tiled fireplace and hearth. Overlooks formal dining room, which transitions into a modern kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and plenty of cabinet space. Family room flows into informal dining room to create a large cozy area for intimate gatherings. One bedroom and full bathroom located downstairs. Remaining three bedrooms located upstairs, including master retreat! Convenient location, short distance to shopping, dining, entertainment and freeway access. Won't last long! Apply Today!



Submit on pets.



To schedule a showing please contact: Frances at 714-248-5207 or showings2@RpmCoast.com



APPLY ONLINE: www.RPMcoast.com

$49 application fee per person. Incomplete applications will not be considered.

$225 move in/move out inspection fee.

$500 deposit for each approved pet.

For additional information please contact: Caitlin@RpmCoast.com or showings2@RpmCoast.com



