Fountain Valley, CA
11571 Candytuft Cir
Last updated March 18 2020 at 1:55 AM

11571 Candytuft Cir

11571 Candytuft Circle · No Longer Available
Location

11571 Candytuft Circle, Fountain Valley, CA 92708
Fountain Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
11571 Candytuft Cir Available 04/24/20 Coming Soon: Remodeled 4 Bd 3Ba Home in Fountain Valley! - Completely remodeled home located on a quiet cul-de-sac. Inviting front lawn perfectly manicured with adult palm trees. Equally impressive HUGE backyard with covered patio area. Perfect for entertaining. Interior opens into a high ceiling, open concept floor plan. Natural light fills the living room through a large bay window, highlighting a cozy designer tiled fireplace and hearth. Overlooks formal dining room, which transitions into a modern kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and plenty of cabinet space. Family room flows into informal dining room to create a large cozy area for intimate gatherings. One bedroom and full bathroom located downstairs. Remaining three bedrooms located upstairs, including master retreat! Convenient location, short distance to shopping, dining, entertainment and freeway access. Won't last long! Apply Today!

Submit on pets.

To schedule a showing please contact: Frances at 714-248-5207 or showings2@RpmCoast.com

APPLY ONLINE: www.RPMcoast.com
$49 application fee per person. Incomplete applications will not be considered.
$225 move in/move out inspection fee.
$500 deposit for each approved pet.
For additional information please contact: Caitlin@RpmCoast.com or showings2@RpmCoast.com

(RLNE5558586)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11571 Candytuft Cir have any available units?
11571 Candytuft Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fountain Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Fountain Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fountain Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 11571 Candytuft Cir have?
Some of 11571 Candytuft Cir's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11571 Candytuft Cir currently offering any rent specials?
11571 Candytuft Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11571 Candytuft Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 11571 Candytuft Cir is pet friendly.
Does 11571 Candytuft Cir offer parking?
No, 11571 Candytuft Cir does not offer parking.
Does 11571 Candytuft Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11571 Candytuft Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11571 Candytuft Cir have a pool?
No, 11571 Candytuft Cir does not have a pool.
Does 11571 Candytuft Cir have accessible units?
No, 11571 Candytuft Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 11571 Candytuft Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 11571 Candytuft Cir does not have units with dishwashers.

