11534 Edinger Ave
Last updated June 6 2020 at 9:54 AM

11534 Edinger Ave

11534 Edinger Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11534 Edinger Avenue, Fountain Valley, CA 92708
Fountain Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Spacious three bedroom end-unit townhome - Spacious and meticulously maintained end-unit townhome. The home features an upgraded kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances; french door refrigerator, gas stove, microwave, and dishwasher. An impressive open living room features a decorative fireplace with soaring ceilings that let in ample amounts of natural light. The home has beautiful laminate wood floors, recessed lighting throughout main level and freshly cleaned carpet upstairs. The large master suite boasts vaulted ceilings, a large walk-in closet and an upgraded master bath. The remodeled master bath includes a dual vanity and a new tub with crisp white subway tile surround. Upstairs you will also find two more spacious bedrooms with vaulted ceilings and a shared bath that was recently remodeled. High end ceiling fans in all bedrooms. The home also includes a private and spacious patio finished with pavers, newer A/C unit, and a large 2-car garage with storage and laundry (washer and dryer included). Fountain Pointe is a small community featuring 9 residences. The home is centrally located and is within walking distance to Mile Square park.

(RLNE4011866)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

