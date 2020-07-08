11534 Edinger Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Spacious three bedroom end-unit townhome - Spacious and meticulously maintained end-unit townhome. The home features an upgraded kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances; french door refrigerator, gas stove, microwave, and dishwasher. An impressive open living room features a decorative fireplace with soaring ceilings that let in ample amounts of natural light. The home has beautiful laminate wood floors, recessed lighting throughout main level and freshly cleaned carpet upstairs. The large master suite boasts vaulted ceilings, a large walk-in closet and an upgraded master bath. The remodeled master bath includes a dual vanity and a new tub with crisp white subway tile surround. Upstairs you will also find two more spacious bedrooms with vaulted ceilings and a shared bath that was recently remodeled. High end ceiling fans in all bedrooms. The home also includes a private and spacious patio finished with pavers, newer A/C unit, and a large 2-car garage with storage and laundry (washer and dryer included). Fountain Pointe is a small community featuring 9 residences. The home is centrally located and is within walking distance to Mile Square park.



(RLNE4011866)