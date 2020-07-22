10597 La Rosa Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage volleyball court

3 bed 2 bath condo - Ground Floor - No Steps - Single level - ground floor - no internal steps - HOA pool & garage

Green Valley HOA - (near San Mateo & Slater )

Address: 10597 La Rosa Ln., Fountain Valley

Rent: $2750 Deposit: $2000 NO ANIMALS

For a showing CALL (preferred) manager Julia 714-625-1232



Tile floors in just the right places - entry, hall, kitchen and bathrooms

3 large bedrooms with large closets - 2 bathrooms



Kitchen - granite counters, dishwasher, gas stove

New microwave over stove

New recessed lights in kitchen-living room & dining area

New Carpet & New paint with updated bathrooms

Master bedroom 12' 7" x 11' 7" mirrored closet doors

Master bedroom with its own attached bathroom

First bedroom 11' 2" x 10' 6" - Middle bedroom 11' 4" x 9' 3"



Extra large private patio for out door living & BBQ

Over-sized 2 Car garage with full sized laundry hook ups

HOA Pool with activity center+sand volleyball court

Resident pays all utilities; Owner pays HOA dues



Good credit and stable prior rental history a must.

Apply online at:www.cfginvestments.com or

Download application at "Tenant" tab, and see more photos at web page



No Pets Allowed



