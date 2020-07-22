All apartments in Fountain Valley
Find more places like 10597 La Rosa Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fountain Valley, CA
/
10597 La Rosa Lane
Last updated February 4 2020 at 11:48 AM

10597 La Rosa Lane

10597 La Rosa Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fountain Valley
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10597 La Rosa Lane, Fountain Valley, CA 92708
Fountain Valley

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
volleyball court
3 bed 2 bath condo - Ground Floor - No Steps - Single level - ground floor - no internal steps - HOA pool & garage
Green Valley HOA - (near San Mateo & Slater )
Address: 10597 La Rosa Ln., Fountain Valley
Rent: $2750 Deposit: $2000 NO ANIMALS
For a showing CALL (preferred) manager Julia 714-625-1232

Tile floors in just the right places - entry, hall, kitchen and bathrooms
3 large bedrooms with large closets - 2 bathrooms

Kitchen - granite counters, dishwasher, gas stove
New microwave over stove
New recessed lights in kitchen-living room & dining area
New Carpet & New paint with updated bathrooms
Master bedroom 12' 7" x 11' 7" mirrored closet doors
Master bedroom with its own attached bathroom
First bedroom 11' 2" x 10' 6" - Middle bedroom 11' 4" x 9' 3"

Extra large private patio for out door living & BBQ
Over-sized 2 Car garage with full sized laundry hook ups
HOA Pool with activity center+sand volleyball court
Resident pays all utilities; Owner pays HOA dues

Good credit and stable prior rental history a must.
Apply online at:www.cfginvestments.com or
Download application at "Tenant" tab, and see more photos at web page

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5417677)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10597 La Rosa Lane have any available units?
10597 La Rosa Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fountain Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Fountain Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fountain Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 10597 La Rosa Lane have?
Some of 10597 La Rosa Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10597 La Rosa Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10597 La Rosa Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10597 La Rosa Lane pet-friendly?
No, 10597 La Rosa Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountain Valley.
Does 10597 La Rosa Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10597 La Rosa Lane offers parking.
Does 10597 La Rosa Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10597 La Rosa Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10597 La Rosa Lane have a pool?
Yes, 10597 La Rosa Lane has a pool.
Does 10597 La Rosa Lane have accessible units?
No, 10597 La Rosa Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10597 La Rosa Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10597 La Rosa Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Corte Bella
9580 El Rey Ave
Fountain Valley, CA 92708
Crystal Springs
10244 Warner Ave
Fountain Valley, CA 92708
The Galleria Apartment Homes
16425 Harbor Blvd
Fountain Valley, CA 92708
Grande
9440 Clover Ave
Fountain Valley, CA 92708

Similar Pages

Fountain Valley 1 Bedroom ApartmentsFountain Valley 2 Bedroom Apartments
Fountain Valley Apartments with ParkingFountain Valley Apartments with Pools
Fountain Valley Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CA
Ontario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAInglewood, CANorwalk, CAGlendora, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CACarson, CA
San Dimas, CACerritos, CAAliso Viejo, CAStanton, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CADana Point, CACypress, CACovina, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Coastline Community CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine