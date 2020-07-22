10597 La Rosa Lane

Amenities
3 bed 2 bath condo - Ground Floor - No Steps - Single level - ground floor - no internal steps - HOA pool & garage
Green Valley HOA - (near San Mateo & Slater )
Address: 10597 La Rosa Ln., Fountain Valley
Rent: $2750 Deposit: $2000 NO ANIMALS
For a showing CALL (preferred) manager Julia 714-625-1232
Tile floors in just the right places - entry, hall, kitchen and bathrooms
3 large bedrooms with large closets - 2 bathrooms
Kitchen - granite counters, dishwasher, gas stove
New microwave over stove
New recessed lights in kitchen-living room & dining area
New Carpet & New paint with updated bathrooms
Master bedroom 12' 7" x 11' 7" mirrored closet doors
Master bedroom with its own attached bathroom
First bedroom 11' 2" x 10' 6" - Middle bedroom 11' 4" x 9' 3"
Extra large private patio for out door living & BBQ
Over-sized 2 Car garage with full sized laundry hook ups
HOA Pool with activity center+sand volleyball court
Resident pays all utilities; Owner pays HOA dues
Good credit and stable prior rental history a must.
Apply online at:www.cfginvestments.com or
Download application at "Tenant" tab, and see more photos at web page
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5417677)