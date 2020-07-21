All apartments in Fountain Valley
10591 LA LILA LANE

10591 La Lila Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10591 La Lila Lane, Fountain Valley, CA 92708
Fountain Valley

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
NOW AVAILABLE GREEN VALLEY SINGLE FAMILY HOME PRICED PERFECT!!!! - Single level patio home in the very Desirable GREEN VALLEY Community Green Valley, End unit corner lot enclosed front courtyard and large backyard, 3 bedroom 2 bath. Large living room, it will feel like a single family home.Comes with 2 car garage attached and Driveway parking ,there is laundry hook ups located in garage .The community has 3 pools, 2 clubhouses, 21 acres of private park. Closed private entry patio with lots of sun ,for tranquil evenings .Good size patio with blocked tile floors New Laminate flooring and new paint . Master bath large with access to backyard large slider and private bath .Central Air conditioning and lots of small upgrades . 1 year lease . OAC move in now . 2775.00 rent +3000 security deposit . Accepting small dog with added deposit House will NOT last long so be the first to get viewing appointment .Sorry no Dorm style housing accepted Apply on line at www.lionproperties.com Viewing by appointment only 714-378-1471

(RLNE5146107)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10591 LA LILA LANE have any available units?
10591 LA LILA LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fountain Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Fountain Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fountain Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 10591 LA LILA LANE have?
Some of 10591 LA LILA LANE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10591 LA LILA LANE currently offering any rent specials?
10591 LA LILA LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10591 LA LILA LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 10591 LA LILA LANE is pet friendly.
Does 10591 LA LILA LANE offer parking?
Yes, 10591 LA LILA LANE offers parking.
Does 10591 LA LILA LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10591 LA LILA LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10591 LA LILA LANE have a pool?
Yes, 10591 LA LILA LANE has a pool.
Does 10591 LA LILA LANE have accessible units?
No, 10591 LA LILA LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 10591 LA LILA LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 10591 LA LILA LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
