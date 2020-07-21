10591 LA LILA LANE

Amenities

NOW AVAILABLE GREEN VALLEY SINGLE FAMILY HOME PRICED PERFECT!!!! - Single level patio home in the very Desirable GREEN VALLEY Community Green Valley, End unit corner lot enclosed front courtyard and large backyard, 3 bedroom 2 bath. Large living room, it will feel like a single family home.Comes with 2 car garage attached and Driveway parking ,there is laundry hook ups located in garage .The community has 3 pools, 2 clubhouses, 21 acres of private park. Closed private entry patio with lots of sun ,for tranquil evenings .Good size patio with blocked tile floors New Laminate flooring and new paint . Master bath large with access to backyard large slider and private bath .Central Air conditioning and lots of small upgrades . 1 year lease . OAC move in now . 2775.00 rent +3000 security deposit . Accepting small dog with added deposit House will NOT last long so be the first to get viewing appointment .Sorry no Dorm style housing accepted Apply on line at www.lionproperties.com Viewing by appointment only 714-378-1471



