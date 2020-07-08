All apartments in Fountain Valley
10189 Clear River Court

10189 Clear River Court · No Longer Available
Location

10189 Clear River Court, Fountain Valley, CA 92708
Fountain Valley

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
Follow the winding tree lined streets of Tiburon South down the Shenandoah cul-de-sac to a great 2 bedroom lease opportunity. This end unit Lido model feels like a single family home, behind a large front yard with no one above it. Enter the red door to the living room and notice the laminate flooring, custom base moldings, and dual pane windows for noise reduction and energy efficiency and 2" wood look vinyl safety blinds for beauty and privacy. The adjoining dining area has a ceiling fan light fixture and storage closet. Behind the living area are 2 good sized bedrooms including a master suite and a second bathroom. Proceed through the dining area to the light, bright family kitchen, with recessed lighting, flat top electric range for easy cleaning, and room for a small table or hutch. A dual pane sliding door opens to a relaxing back patio with decorative decking, and a 2-car garage with washer and dryer hook ups. The comfort systems include copper plumbing and central air conditioning. Tiburon offers its residents 5 pools, kiddie pools, 2 clubhouses and 2 tot lots. It is located near shopping, restaurants, hospitals, golf courses, the recreational facilities of Mile Square Park, and about 5 miles to the beach...all this AND award winning Fountain Valley School District! Welcome home. For information call Miriam Horn 714-319-3477 or Mary Connally 714-334-0505.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10189 Clear River Court have any available units?
10189 Clear River Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fountain Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Fountain Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fountain Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 10189 Clear River Court have?
Some of 10189 Clear River Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10189 Clear River Court currently offering any rent specials?
10189 Clear River Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10189 Clear River Court pet-friendly?
No, 10189 Clear River Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountain Valley.
Does 10189 Clear River Court offer parking?
Yes, 10189 Clear River Court offers parking.
Does 10189 Clear River Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10189 Clear River Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10189 Clear River Court have a pool?
Yes, 10189 Clear River Court has a pool.
Does 10189 Clear River Court have accessible units?
No, 10189 Clear River Court does not have accessible units.
Does 10189 Clear River Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10189 Clear River Court has units with dishwashers.

