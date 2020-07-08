10189 Clear River Court

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool garage

Follow the winding tree lined streets of Tiburon South down the Shenandoah cul-de-sac to a great 2 bedroom lease opportunity. This end unit Lido model feels like a single family home, behind a large front yard with no one above it. Enter the red door to the living room and notice the laminate flooring, custom base moldings, and dual pane windows for noise reduction and energy efficiency and 2" wood look vinyl safety blinds for beauty and privacy. The adjoining dining area has a ceiling fan light fixture and storage closet. Behind the living area are 2 good sized bedrooms including a master suite and a second bathroom. Proceed through the dining area to the light, bright family kitchen, with recessed lighting, flat top electric range for easy cleaning, and room for a small table or hutch. A dual pane sliding door opens to a relaxing back patio with decorative decking, and a 2-car garage with washer and dryer hook ups. The comfort systems include copper plumbing and central air conditioning. Tiburon offers its residents 5 pools, kiddie pools, 2 clubhouses and 2 tot lots. It is located near shopping, restaurants, hospitals, golf courses, the recreational facilities of Mile Square Park, and about 5 miles to the beach...all this AND award winning Fountain Valley School District! Welcome home. For information call Miriam Horn 714-319-3477 or Mary Connally 714-334-0505.