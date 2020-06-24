All apartments in Foster City
1201 Admiralty Lane
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1201 Admiralty Lane

1201 Admiralty Lane · (650) 355-5551
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1201 Admiralty Lane, Foster City, CA 94404
Neighborhood 1

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1201 Admiralty Lane · Avail. now

$3,995

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1505 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
3 Bed / 2.5 Bath Townhouse Style Condo! - ADDRESS: 1201 Admiralty Lane, Foster City, CA 94404

****OPEN HOUSE****
Wednesday, July 15th @ 5:15pm-6:00pm

Virtual Tour available on YouTube: https://youtu.be/4Qmo6XhSsLs

--AMENITIES--
- Beautifully Appointed
- Updated Kitchen & Bath
- Large Sized Deck
- Vinyl Floors & Carpet
- New Paint
- Plenty of Closets
- Breakfast Bar
- Recessed Kitchen Lighting
- Granite Counter tops
- Microwave
- Garbage Disposal
- Dishwasher
- Stainless Steel Appliances
- In-unit Washer and Dryer
- 2 Car Gated Secure Parking
- Plenty of Restaurants and Shopping within Walking Distance
- Great location. Easy Access to Highway 101

--LEASE TERMS--
- No Smoking
- Sorry, no pets
- Water and Garbage Included (Tenant pays PG&E)
- Online Rent Payments Accepted
- Rent: $3,995
- Security deposit: $5,992
- Total move-in cost: $9,987
- To qualify: Proof-of-Combined Gross Monthly Income of $11,985
- Lease: 1 year lease required
- All applicants must have good credit and good references.
- Renters Insurance Required
- Application fee: $45.00 per adult applicant
- Applications are accepted on-line at: www.boardwalkrents.com

Boardwalk Investments
www.boardwalkrents.com
CA DRE# 00623134

(RLNE5894223)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1201 Admiralty Lane have any available units?
1201 Admiralty Lane has a unit available for $3,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1201 Admiralty Lane have?
Some of 1201 Admiralty Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1201 Admiralty Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1201 Admiralty Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1201 Admiralty Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1201 Admiralty Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1201 Admiralty Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1201 Admiralty Lane offers parking.
Does 1201 Admiralty Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1201 Admiralty Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1201 Admiralty Lane have a pool?
No, 1201 Admiralty Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1201 Admiralty Lane have accessible units?
No, 1201 Admiralty Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1201 Admiralty Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1201 Admiralty Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1201 Admiralty Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1201 Admiralty Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
