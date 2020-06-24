Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

3 Bed / 2.5 Bath Townhouse Style Condo! - ADDRESS: 1201 Admiralty Lane, Foster City, CA 94404



****OPEN HOUSE****

Wednesday, July 15th @ 5:15pm-6:00pm



Virtual Tour available on YouTube: https://youtu.be/4Qmo6XhSsLs



--AMENITIES--

- Beautifully Appointed

- Updated Kitchen & Bath

- Large Sized Deck

- Vinyl Floors & Carpet

- New Paint

- Plenty of Closets

- Breakfast Bar

- Recessed Kitchen Lighting

- Granite Counter tops

- Microwave

- Garbage Disposal

- Dishwasher

- Stainless Steel Appliances

- In-unit Washer and Dryer

- 2 Car Gated Secure Parking

- Plenty of Restaurants and Shopping within Walking Distance

- Great location. Easy Access to Highway 101



--LEASE TERMS--

- No Smoking

- Sorry, no pets

- Water and Garbage Included (Tenant pays PG&E)

- Online Rent Payments Accepted

- Rent: $3,995

- Security deposit: $5,992

- Total move-in cost: $9,987

- To qualify: Proof-of-Combined Gross Monthly Income of $11,985

- Lease: 1 year lease required

- All applicants must have good credit and good references.

- Renters Insurance Required

- Application fee: $45.00 per adult applicant

- Applications are accepted on-line at: www.boardwalkrents.com



Boardwalk Investments

www.boardwalkrents.com

CA DRE# 00623134



(RLNE5894223)