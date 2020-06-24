Amenities
3 Bed / 2.5 Bath Townhouse Style Condo! - ADDRESS: 1201 Admiralty Lane, Foster City, CA 94404
****OPEN HOUSE****
Wednesday, July 15th @ 5:15pm-6:00pm
Virtual Tour available on YouTube: https://youtu.be/4Qmo6XhSsLs
--AMENITIES--
- Beautifully Appointed
- Updated Kitchen & Bath
- Large Sized Deck
- Vinyl Floors & Carpet
- New Paint
- Plenty of Closets
- Breakfast Bar
- Recessed Kitchen Lighting
- Granite Counter tops
- Microwave
- Garbage Disposal
- Dishwasher
- Stainless Steel Appliances
- In-unit Washer and Dryer
- 2 Car Gated Secure Parking
- Plenty of Restaurants and Shopping within Walking Distance
- Great location. Easy Access to Highway 101
--LEASE TERMS--
- No Smoking
- Sorry, no pets
- Water and Garbage Included (Tenant pays PG&E)
- Online Rent Payments Accepted
- Rent: $3,995
- Security deposit: $5,992
- Total move-in cost: $9,987
- To qualify: Proof-of-Combined Gross Monthly Income of $11,985
- Lease: 1 year lease required
- All applicants must have good credit and good references.
- Renters Insurance Required
- Application fee: $45.00 per adult applicant
- Applications are accepted on-line at: www.boardwalkrents.com
