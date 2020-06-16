1020 Hatteras Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautifully updated large two-story home 4 Br, 3 Ba, + a bonus room upstairs.

House has 2700+ square feet. The best location in Foster City! Quiet and private, located in cul-de-sac.

Granite Kitchen, high quality appliances, 3 full bathrooms, Jacuzzi, etc

Award winning schools, walk to lagoon, trails, shopping, easy commute location. Excellent layout. High ceiling, grand living room, one downstairs bedroom with bathroom, an open kitchen with granite counter tops, beautifully updated bathrooms.



Separate Family room, Living Room and Dining rooms.

Two Wood burning fireplaces



Large backyard and front yard with fruit trees, etc.

Attached 2 cars garage with laundry room with high quality washer/dryer

Excellent school district (walk to Foster City Elementary School)

LEASE TERMS

One year or more. Submit credit report with credit score and employment verification

Complete a standard CA Lease application.

Excellent credit with high scores.

Long term jobs. Submit verification of employment.

Excellent landlord references.

Provide copy of driver's license, last 2 paycheck stubs, and bank statements.

$5,800/month rent. $5,800 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.