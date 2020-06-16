All apartments in Foster City
Find more places like 1020 Hatteras Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Foster City, CA
/
1020 Hatteras Ct
Last updated June 15 2020 at 7:10 AM

1020 Hatteras Ct

1020 Hatteras Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Foster City
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1020 Hatteras Court, Foster City, CA 94404
Neighborhood 8

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautifully updated large two-story home 4 Br, 3 Ba, + a bonus room upstairs.
House has 2700+ square feet. The best location in Foster City! Quiet and private, located in cul-de-sac.
Granite Kitchen, high quality appliances, 3 full bathrooms, Jacuzzi, etc
Award winning schools, walk to lagoon, trails, shopping, easy commute location. Excellent layout. High ceiling, grand living room, one downstairs bedroom with bathroom, an open kitchen with granite counter tops, beautifully updated bathrooms.

Separate Family room, Living Room and Dining rooms.
Two Wood burning fireplaces

Large backyard and front yard with fruit trees, etc.
Attached 2 cars garage with laundry room with high quality washer/dryer
Excellent school district (walk to Foster City Elementary School)
LEASE TERMS
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
One year or more. Submit credit report with credit score and employment verification
Complete a standard CA Lease application.
Excellent credit with high scores.
Long term jobs. Submit verification of employment.
Excellent landlord references.
Provide copy of driver's license, last 2 paycheck stubs, and bank statements.
Amazing 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom + bonus room house in Foster City. Amenities included: central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, laundry in building, and yard. No Utilities included.
$5,800/month rent. $5,800 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1020 Hatteras Ct have any available units?
1020 Hatteras Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Foster City, CA.
What amenities does 1020 Hatteras Ct have?
Some of 1020 Hatteras Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1020 Hatteras Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1020 Hatteras Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1020 Hatteras Ct pet-friendly?
No, 1020 Hatteras Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Foster City.
Does 1020 Hatteras Ct offer parking?
Yes, 1020 Hatteras Ct does offer parking.
Does 1020 Hatteras Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1020 Hatteras Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1020 Hatteras Ct have a pool?
No, 1020 Hatteras Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1020 Hatteras Ct have accessible units?
No, 1020 Hatteras Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1020 Hatteras Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1020 Hatteras Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 1020 Hatteras Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 1020 Hatteras Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

eaves Foster City
700 Marlin Ave
Foster City, CA 94404
Waters Edge
1200 E Hillsdale Blvd
Foster City, CA 94404
Lantern Cove
244 Rock Harbor Ln
Foster City, CA 94404
Sand Cove
777 Shell Blvd
Foster City, CA 94404
Harbor Cove
900 E Hillsdale Blvd
Foster City, CA 94404
Beach Cove
703 Catamaran St
Foster City, CA 94404
One Hundred Grand
100 Grand Lane
Foster City, CA 94404
Shadow Cove
1055 Foster City Blvd
Foster City, CA 94404

Similar Pages

Foster City 1 BedroomsFoster City 2 Bedrooms
Foster City Apartments with BalconyFoster City Apartments with Pool
Foster City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CACupertino, CANapa, CAPalo Alto, CASan Ramon, CA
Tracy, CASan Rafael, CACampbell, CASanta Cruz, CAPacifica, CAPetaluma, CAMartinez, CACastro Valley, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Neighborhood 1Neighborhood 4
Neighborhood 2
Pilgrim Triton

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East BayUniversity of California-Berkeley
University of California-San Francisco