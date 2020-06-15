All apartments in Fontana
Last updated October 24 2019 at 11:36 AM

14084 Catalina Court

14084 Catalina Court
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

14084 Catalina Court, Fontana, CA 92336
West End

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 14084 Catalina Court · Avail. now

$2,380

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1708 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
Single family home in Fontana - Lovely 2 story, 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom home located in Fontana off a cul-de-sac. This home offers, one bedroom and bath downstairs, 3 bedrooms and 2 baths upstairs. Beautiful vaulted ceilings with natural lighting. Enjoy the two covered pergola patios in the back yard. The community offers East and West Heritage Elementary Schools, Heritage Intermediate School, McDermott Sports Complex, Heritage and Heritage Circle Park, and the Heritage Neighborhood Center with all sorts of classes available for everyone in the family and a community pool. Short drive to Victoria Gardens or Ontario Mills. With the multiple shopping centers, restaurants, entertainment and activities nearby you can't go wrong. Schedule an appointment to view the property today!

Monthly Rent: $2,380.00
Deposit: starts at $2,380.00 (varies depending on credit)

Pinnacle International Property Management is the exclusive authorized property management company for this property. We do not collect money before you view the property. Pinnacle IPM is a professional property management company located in Chino, California. For more information please contact the office at (909) 438-1008.

For additional listings, please see our website www.pinnacleipm.com.

(RLNE4749919)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14084 Catalina Court have any available units?
14084 Catalina Court has a unit available for $2,380 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fontana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fontana Rent Report.
Is 14084 Catalina Court currently offering any rent specials?
14084 Catalina Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14084 Catalina Court pet-friendly?
No, 14084 Catalina Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fontana.
Does 14084 Catalina Court offer parking?
No, 14084 Catalina Court does not offer parking.
Does 14084 Catalina Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14084 Catalina Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14084 Catalina Court have a pool?
Yes, 14084 Catalina Court has a pool.
Does 14084 Catalina Court have accessible units?
No, 14084 Catalina Court does not have accessible units.
Does 14084 Catalina Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 14084 Catalina Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14084 Catalina Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 14084 Catalina Court does not have units with air conditioning.
