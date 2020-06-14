Apartment List
47 Apartments for rent in El Dorado Hills, CA with garage

El Dorado Hills apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins...
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
9 Units Available
Sterling Ranch
965 Wilson Blvd, El Dorado Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,453
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,613
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Discover the perfect home for you at Sterling Ranch Apartments for rent in El Dorado Hills CA. We offer one, two, and three-bedroom apartments for rent built with you in mind.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 02:15am
18 Units Available
Vineyards at Valley View
2100 Valley View Pkwy, El Dorado Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,460
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,546
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,023
1264 sqft
Located minutes from the water and the parks. Close to ORU Campus. On-site grill area, picnic area, and courtyard. Business center and clubhouse provided. Washer and dryer hookups in each unit. Ample storage.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
12 Units Available
Lake Forest
3025 Village Center Dr, El Dorado Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1250 sqft
When only the best will do, experience Lake Forest in El Dorado Hills, where we didn't just build you an apartment, we built you a home.Unmatched quality in every detail is presented to you in a classic style.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:27am
5 Units Available
LeSarra
2230 Valley View Pkwy, El Dorado Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
931 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1168 sqft
Award-winning property in El Dorado Hills, close to restaurants and schools. Prestigious apartments have air conditioning, stainless steel appliances and fireplaces. Swimming pool, clubhouse and courtyard. Close to Route 50.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2731 Tam O'Shanter Dr.
2731 Tam Oshanter Drive, El Dorado Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1800 sqft
Lovely Home in El Dorado Hills! - Come see the beautiful views from this peaceful home in El Dorado Hills. With access to a lovely walking path into the hills, and close proximity to great schools in the area, this 3 bedroom 2.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
908 Stoneman Way
908 Stoneman Way, El Dorado Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1459 sqft
El Dorado Hills Charming Home in Well Established Neighborhood - **DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT OCCUPANTS** Nicely Maintained low maintenance landscaping with large Oak trees.

1 of 53

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
3710 Devon Ct
3710 Devon Court, El Dorado Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
3052 sqft
GORGEOUS EL DORADO HILLS LAKESIDE HOME FOR RENT! - RARE and IMMACULATE LAKESIDE RENTAL WITH STUNNING VIEWS!! Located in a GATED Community on a quiet Cul-De-Sac, the LONG Driveway and tastefully landscaped yard greets you as you pull into the 3 Car

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1010 Emerald Hills Court
1010 Emerald Hills Court, El Dorado Hills, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
1628 sqft
Gorgeous 4 Bedroom El Dorado Hills Home on Private Cul-De-Sac! - This four bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 2 story home has gorgeous yards taken care of by the Owner Provided gardener! Covered backyard patio, oversized two car garage and tri-level set up.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 04:03am
Serrano
1 Unit Available
1160 Villagio Dr.
1160 Villagio Drive, El Dorado Hills, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,995
2864 sqft
This amazing 5 beds / 3 baths with high ceiling living room was built in 2004. It has 2,864 sq. ft. Upon entering the home you are greeted with a very open floor plan with high ceilings, an open floor plan and a attention to detail.
Results within 1 mile of El Dorado Hills
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
17 Units Available
Pique at Iron Point
101 Pique Loop, Folsom, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
912 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,095
1708 sqft
Get acquainted with the breathtaking luxury features of The Pique at Iron Point, a modern living community of apartments in Folsom located in one of northern California’s most exciting cities.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 04:10pm
1 Unit Available
1715 Ballou Ct
1715 Ballou Court, Folsom, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1963 sqft
Large bedrooms 3 Bathrooms and many great "Executive Amenities. 2 Car Garage and "low maintenance" Backyard. HOA & CCR's apply No Pets please. Tenants to pay ALL Utilties Landlord to provide Gardening.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Empire Ranch Village
1 Unit Available
300 Moon Circle #333
300 Moon Circle, Folsom, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1031 sqft
Beautiful Condo in Empire Ranch - 300 Moon Circle #333. "Beautiful Condo in Empire Ranch" A 2 bedroom, 2 bath Condo with approx, 1109sf located on the 3rd floor.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3676 Chelsea Road
3676 Chelsea Road, Cameron Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1816 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom Cameron Park Home - Close to Blue Oak Elementary off Chelsea Road. 3br / 2ba 2car garage with large low maintenance back yard.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Empire Ranch Village
1 Unit Available
2234 Gallup Drive
2234 Gallup Drive, Folsom, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
1851 sqft
Stamped Concrete Backyard Patio, Gas Fireplace in Living Room - This two story 4 bedroom 3 bath home has a stamped concrete patio in backyard and an attached garage. Gas fireplace in living room. Available mid June. (RLNE3267333)

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Empire Ranch Village
1 Unit Available
2204 Homestead Hills Court
2204 Homestead Hills Court, Folsom, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1687 sqft
2204 Homestead Hills Court Available 07/07/20 Folsom Empire Ranch Home - Single Level 3 Car Garage Near Vista Del Lago - **DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT OCCUPANTS** Great low traffic feeder street and court, and great commute, local shopping, and school

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1537 Borrasca Drive
1537 Borrasca Drive, Folsom, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1963 sqft
Nicely Upgraded 3 Bdrm w/ 4th Bdrm/Den Option - Crown Moulding - Three bedrooms with optional 4/th bedroom/den option. Nicely upgraded with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and crown moulding throughout.

1 of 10

Last updated April 3 at 12:34pm
Empire Ranch Village
1 Unit Available
1846 Belmar Court
1846 Belmar Court, Folsom, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
2407 sqft
This Fabulous Empire Ranch Home! Open floor plan w/ larg loft w/upgrades galore! Rare Downstairs Master Bedroom. Open kitchen w/upgraded cabinets, counters & tile floors. Custom cabinetry, plantation shutters.
Results within 5 miles of El Dorado Hills
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Broadstone
22 Units Available
Talavera
1550 Broadstone Parkway, Folsom, CA
Studio
$1,600
628 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,755
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1084 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:21am
Broadstone
21 Units Available
Sherwood at Iron Point
2300 Iron Point Rd, Folsom, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,542
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,751
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Sherwood Apartment Homes, where a future you have only dreamed about can finally become a reality! We offer stunning 1, 2, and 3 bedroom Folsom apartments than can elevate your lifestyle, with fresh and vibrant interiors, engaging
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
7 Units Available
Lake Pointe Apartments
7550 Folsom Auburn Rd, Folsom, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,510
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
936 sqft
Great location just off Folsom Lake and the American River Bike Trails. Community offers a sport court, fitness center and swimming pool. Units have in-home laundry and custom cabinetry.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
6 Units Available
Overlook at Blue Ravine
1200 Creekside Dr, Folsom, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,620
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,674
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1368 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy a fitness center, covered parking, recreation room and pool. Apartments are furnished and come with fireplaces, in-unit laundry and granite countertops. Willow Creek Town Center and Commonwealth Square are nearby.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
11 Units Available
Hub Apartments
525 Willard Drive, Folsom, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,890
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Hub Folsom apartments, a sleek brand-new community with style, sophistication, and the classic urban charm Folsom is known for.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
8 Units Available
The Park on Riley
99 Cable Cir, Folsom, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,620
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
1037 sqft
An updated community in Historic Old Town Folsom. Good schools nearby. On-site pool and spa area. Pet-friendly. Apartments offer granite countertops, solid wood cabinetry, and spacious floor plans.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6935 Folsom Oaks Court
6935 Folsom Oaks Court, Granite Bay, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1004 sqft
A Rare Gem in Granite Bay - This charming Granite Bay duplex is located on a quiet cul-de-sac. Perks include fireplace, multiple ceiling fans, laundry hook ups in garage, dishwasher.
City Guide for El Dorado Hills, CA

"Turn up that radio /Hear the rock and roll. /Malibu shines like summer gold /Wild beaches in the salty wind /California summers never end. /California - you're so nice. /California - you're paradise." (- The Runaways, "California Paradise")

Before you get any ideas, El Dorado Hills has no relation to the mythical city made of gold. However, Coloma, the place where the 1848 California gold rush originated, lies about 13 miles from El Dorado Hills. If you're looking for gold, that'll be your best bet. If that isn't enough history for you, a Portion of two Pony Express routes dating back to 1861 still remain as modern El Dorado Hills roads today and are historical features valued deeply by the residents. With a huge telecommuter population, El Dorado Hills is a great place for the family-oriented prospective to work from home. If that sounds like, come on down to El Dordo Hills! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in El Dorado Hills, CA

El Dorado Hills apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

