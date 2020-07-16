911 Bidwell Street

Amenities

Charming condo in Folsom! This home has central heating and air, a spacious living room, fireplace, two bathrooms and two large bedrooms. Enjoy the private and fully fenced backyard with plenty of natural shade! This home has brand new carpet throughout, and a large dining room perfect for entertaining! Close to Old Folsom, shopping, schools, and entertainment.



Copy and paste the link to view the video walk-through: youtu.be/eS3_kG6BsEE



To check the status of applications for this property please visit: rentpros.com/appstatus



Rent: $1535 + $65 toward water, sewer, garbage



Visit rentinfo365.com for the most accurate and up-to-date information including photos of each property and a video walkthrough if one is available.



Coronavirus Protocol: For the good of the public as well as RentPros staff, we will not be holding in-person viewing. In addition to property photos, we are working on video walkthroughs for each property. We are waiving our normal requirement that applicants view a property prior to signing a lease agreement.



Anticipated date the property will be available for move in: 07/09/2020 Please note that the availability date is subject to change without notice due to the coronavirus precautions.



Sorry, the owner is not accepting pets at this property.



The property owner will require tenants to carry renters insurance.



Qualifications are as follows:



-Combined monthly documented and verifiable income must be at least three times the monthly rent amount. Two most recent paystubs are required for employees. If you are self-employed, your business income will be based on your income after expenses on your two most recent years of tax returns. Any other forms of income may require a benefit letter.



-Each applicant must have satisfactory rental history. Persons with past evictions or who owe funds to previous landlords will not be considered.



-Each applicant must have a satisfactory credit history with a credit score of 650 or higher, payments made as agreed and no items in collections.



