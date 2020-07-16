All apartments in Folsom
911 Bidwell Street
Last updated July 8 2020 at 11:48 PM

911 Bidwell Street

911 Bidwell Street · (916) 238-1650
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

911 Bidwell Street, Folsom, CA 95630

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit E · Avail. now

$1,535

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1114 sqft

Amenities

fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
Property Amenities
Charming condo in Folsom! This home has central heating and air, a spacious living room, fireplace, two bathrooms and two large bedrooms. Enjoy the private and fully fenced backyard with plenty of natural shade! This home has brand new carpet throughout, and a large dining room perfect for entertaining! Close to Old Folsom, shopping, schools, and entertainment.

Copy and paste the link to view the video walk-through: youtu.be/eS3_kG6BsEE

To check the status of applications for this property please visit: rentpros.com/appstatus

Rent: $1535 + $65 toward water, sewer, garbage

Visit rentinfo365.com for the most accurate and up-to-date information including photos of each property and a video walkthrough if one is available.

Coronavirus Protocol: For the good of the public as well as RentPros staff, we will not be holding in-person viewing. In addition to property photos, we are working on video walkthroughs for each property.  We are waiving our normal requirement that applicants view a property prior to signing a lease agreement.
 
Anticipated date the property will be available for move in: 07/09/2020 Please note that the availability date is subject to change without notice due to the coronavirus precautions.

Sorry, the owner is not accepting pets at this property.

The property owner will require tenants to carry renters insurance.

Qualifications are as follows:

-Combined monthly documented and verifiable income must be at least three times the monthly rent amount. Two most recent paystubs are required for employees. If you are self-employed, your business income will be based on your income after expenses on your two most recent years of tax returns. Any other forms of income may require a benefit letter.

-Each applicant must have satisfactory rental history. Persons with past evictions or who owe funds to previous landlords will not be considered.

-Each applicant must have a satisfactory credit history with a credit score of 650 or higher, payments made as agreed and no items in collections.

Listing provided by RentPros Property Management DRE#01391164, RentPros Property Management practices Equal Housing Opportunity.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 911 Bidwell Street have any available units?
911 Bidwell Street has a unit available for $1,535 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 911 Bidwell Street currently offering any rent specials?
911 Bidwell Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 911 Bidwell Street pet-friendly?
No, 911 Bidwell Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Folsom.
Does 911 Bidwell Street offer parking?
No, 911 Bidwell Street does not offer parking.
Does 911 Bidwell Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 911 Bidwell Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 911 Bidwell Street have a pool?
No, 911 Bidwell Street does not have a pool.
Does 911 Bidwell Street have accessible units?
No, 911 Bidwell Street does not have accessible units.
Does 911 Bidwell Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 911 Bidwell Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 911 Bidwell Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 911 Bidwell Street does not have units with air conditioning.
