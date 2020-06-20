All apartments in Folsom
310 Baird Drive

310 Baird Drive · (916) 988-4663
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

310 Baird Drive, Folsom, CA 95630

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 310 Baird Drive · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1020 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
media room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
media room
Beautiful 2 Bedroom in Natoma Station! - This Beautiful 2 bedroom home in Natoma Station is a stones throw from The Folsom Outlet Mall, Movie Theatre, HWY 50, Parks, Schools,public transit, bike trail, river and so much more!

Water, Sewer, & Garbage included!
HOA to maintain front yard landscaping
No Appliances.
No Smoking!

Small Pets Negotiable with increased security deposit.(breed restrictions and quantity restrictions apply).
HOA rules restrict parking to just the garage.

Property will be ready for Move in Approximately 06/01/2020. Possibly negotiable depending on progress of any work.
BRE# 00857690
Qualifications include clean credit (No collections, late payments, bankruptcies, or charged off account, etc. preferred), clean rental history (No evictions, on time rental payments, etc.), and combined income of equal or great than three times the monthly rent. Applications can be found on our website www.gbrrealestate.com, will need to be brought to our office or to a showing with the application fee of $25.00 per adult, Copies of each applicants ID and Proof of income for each applicant (at least one month of paystubs preferred). Any intended occupant with the age of 18 or over must apply and be named on the lease. Any further questions, please contact our office at (916)988-4663

Showings by appointment only!
All terms subject to change. Applications can be found on our website www.gbrrealestate.com
Picture of the unit may be dated, please attend a showing for current condition of home.

(RLNE5803286)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 310 Baird Drive have any available units?
310 Baird Drive has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 310 Baird Drive currently offering any rent specials?
310 Baird Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 310 Baird Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 310 Baird Drive is pet friendly.
Does 310 Baird Drive offer parking?
Yes, 310 Baird Drive does offer parking.
Does 310 Baird Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 310 Baird Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 310 Baird Drive have a pool?
No, 310 Baird Drive does not have a pool.
Does 310 Baird Drive have accessible units?
No, 310 Baird Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 310 Baird Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 310 Baird Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 310 Baird Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 310 Baird Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
