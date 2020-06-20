310 Baird Drive

Amenities

Beautiful 2 Bedroom in Natoma Station! - This Beautiful 2 bedroom home in Natoma Station is a stones throw from The Folsom Outlet Mall, Movie Theatre, HWY 50, Parks, Schools,public transit, bike trail, river and so much more!



Water, Sewer, & Garbage included!

HOA to maintain front yard landscaping

No Appliances.

No Smoking!



Small Pets Negotiable with increased security deposit.(breed restrictions and quantity restrictions apply).

HOA rules restrict parking to just the garage.



Property will be ready for Move in Approximately 06/01/2020. Possibly negotiable depending on progress of any work.

Qualifications include clean credit (No collections, late payments, bankruptcies, or charged off account, etc. preferred), clean rental history (No evictions, on time rental payments, etc.), and combined income of equal or great than three times the monthly rent. Applications can be found on our website www.gbrrealestate.com, will need to be brought to our office or to a showing with the application fee of $25.00 per adult, Copies of each applicants ID and Proof of income for each applicant (at least one month of paystubs preferred). Any intended occupant with the age of 18 or over must apply and be named on the lease. Any further questions, please contact our office at (916)988-4663



Showings by appointment only!

All terms subject to change. Applications can be found on our website www.gbrrealestate.com

Picture of the unit may be dated, please attend a showing for current condition of home.



