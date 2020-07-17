All apartments in Folsom
Find more places like 2109 Hidden Falls Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Folsom, CA
/
2109 Hidden Falls Dr
Last updated May 19 2020 at 3:36 PM

2109 Hidden Falls Dr

2109 Hidden Falls Drive · (916) 847-2205
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Folsom
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2109 Hidden Falls Drive, Folsom, CA 95630
Empire Ranch Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
guest suite
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
guest suite
Picture perfect Empire Ranch home features exquisite curb appeal and new exterior paint outside. Inside, you'll find an environment perfect for entertaining, including separate living and family rooms, large kitchen that flows onto the patio, and downstairs guest suite with full bath. Low-maintenance landscape with artificial turf, drip irrigation, pre-paid solar, and topped off with a sparkling salt water pool heated for year-round use. All this and more in a friendly, quiet neighborhood within walking distance to Russell Ranch. Tour virtually now! https://bit.ly/2109HiddenFalls

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2109 Hidden Falls Dr have any available units?
2109 Hidden Falls Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Folsom, CA.
Is 2109 Hidden Falls Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2109 Hidden Falls Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2109 Hidden Falls Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2109 Hidden Falls Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Folsom.
Does 2109 Hidden Falls Dr offer parking?
No, 2109 Hidden Falls Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2109 Hidden Falls Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2109 Hidden Falls Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2109 Hidden Falls Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2109 Hidden Falls Dr has a pool.
Does 2109 Hidden Falls Dr have accessible units?
No, 2109 Hidden Falls Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2109 Hidden Falls Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2109 Hidden Falls Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2109 Hidden Falls Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2109 Hidden Falls Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2109 Hidden Falls Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sherwood at Iron Point
2300 Iron Point Rd
Folsom, CA 95630
The Park on Riley
99 Cable Cir
Folsom, CA 95630
Overlook at Blue Ravine
1200 Creekside Dr
Folsom, CA 95630
Hub Apartments
525 Willard Drive
Folsom, CA 95630
Talavera
1550 Broadstone Parkway
Folsom, CA 95630
Lake Pointe Apartments
7550 Folsom Auburn Rd
Folsom, CA 95630
Canyon Terrace Apartments
1600 Canyon Terrace Ln
Folsom, CA 95630
The Cottages at Folsom
1212 Bidwell Street
Folsom, CA 95630

Similar Pages

Folsom 1 BedroomsFolsom 2 Bedrooms
Folsom Apartments with ParkingFolsom Apartments with Pools
Folsom Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sacramento, CARoseville, CAElk Grove, CACitrus Heights, CAArden-Arcade, CAVacaville, CARocklin, CADavis, CA
Stockton, CACarmichael, CARancho Cordova, CAAntelope, CAWest Sacramento, CAFair Oaks, CAEl Dorado Hills, CAOrangevale, CA
Rosemont, CACameron Park, CAFoothill Farms, CADixon, CALa Riviera, CAGold River, CALodi, CALinda, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Broadstone
American River Canyon

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-SacramentoUniversity of the Pacific
Sacramento City CollegeSierra College
William Jessup University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity