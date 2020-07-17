2109 Hidden Falls Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities pool guest suite

Picture perfect Empire Ranch home features exquisite curb appeal and new exterior paint outside. Inside, you'll find an environment perfect for entertaining, including separate living and family rooms, large kitchen that flows onto the patio, and downstairs guest suite with full bath. Low-maintenance landscape with artificial turf, drip irrigation, pre-paid solar, and topped off with a sparkling salt water pool heated for year-round use. All this and more in a friendly, quiet neighborhood within walking distance to Russell Ranch. Tour virtually now! https://bit.ly/2109HiddenFalls