1480 Lewis Way

Gorgeous Parkway Home located next to Shopping, Parks, and More!! - DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT OCCUPANTS!



This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom might be exactly what you are looking for. This home features laminate and carpet throughout, loft upstairs, an HOA maintained front yard, and a concrete patio in the back for your dream outdoor furniture set! Master bathroom features separate tub and standing shower with dual sinks and much more!



Tenant to pay all utilities.

Tenant responsible for backyard maintenance.

NO PETS!

NO SMOKING!



Property will be ready for Move in Approximately 06/09/2020. Possibly negotiable depending on progress of any work.

DRE# 00857690

Qualifications include clean credit (No collections, late payments, bankruptcies, or charged off account, etc. preferred), clean rental history (No evictions, on time rental payments, etc.), and combined income of equal or great than three times the monthly rent. Applications can be found on our website www.gbrrealestate.com, will need to be brought to our office or to a showing with the application fee of $25.00 per adult, Copies of each applicants ID and Proof of income for each applicant (at least one month of paystubs preferred). Any intended occupant with the age of 18 or over must apply and be named on the lease. Any further questions, please contact our office at (916)988-4663



Showings by appointment only! All terms subject to change. Applications can be found on our website www.gbrrealestate.com

Picture of the unit may be dated, please attend a showing for current condition of home.



