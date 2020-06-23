All apartments in Folsom
Find more places like 1480 Lewis Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Folsom, CA
/
1480 Lewis Way
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

1480 Lewis Way

1480 Lewis Way · (916) 988-4663
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Folsom
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1480 Lewis Way, Folsom, CA 95630

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1480 Lewis Way · Avail. now

$2,595

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1905 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Gorgeous Parkway Home located next to Shopping, Parks, and More!! - DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT OCCUPANTS!

This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom might be exactly what you are looking for. This home features laminate and carpet throughout, loft upstairs, an HOA maintained front yard, and a concrete patio in the back for your dream outdoor furniture set! Master bathroom features separate tub and standing shower with dual sinks and much more!

Tenant to pay all utilities.
Tenant responsible for backyard maintenance.
NO PETS!
NO SMOKING!

Property will be ready for Move in Approximately 06/09/2020. Possibly negotiable depending on progress of any work.
DRE# 00857690
Qualifications include clean credit (No collections, late payments, bankruptcies, or charged off account, etc. preferred), clean rental history (No evictions, on time rental payments, etc.), and combined income of equal or great than three times the monthly rent. Applications can be found on our website www.gbrrealestate.com, will need to be brought to our office or to a showing with the application fee of $25.00 per adult, Copies of each applicants ID and Proof of income for each applicant (at least one month of paystubs preferred). Any intended occupant with the age of 18 or over must apply and be named on the lease. Any further questions, please contact our office at (916)988-4663

Showings by appointment only! All terms subject to change. Applications can be found on our website www.gbrrealestate.com
Picture of the unit may be dated, please attend a showing for current condition of home.

(RLNE3741637)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1480 Lewis Way have any available units?
1480 Lewis Way has a unit available for $2,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1480 Lewis Way currently offering any rent specials?
1480 Lewis Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1480 Lewis Way pet-friendly?
No, 1480 Lewis Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Folsom.
Does 1480 Lewis Way offer parking?
No, 1480 Lewis Way does not offer parking.
Does 1480 Lewis Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1480 Lewis Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1480 Lewis Way have a pool?
No, 1480 Lewis Way does not have a pool.
Does 1480 Lewis Way have accessible units?
No, 1480 Lewis Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1480 Lewis Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1480 Lewis Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1480 Lewis Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1480 Lewis Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1480 Lewis Way?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sherwood at Iron Point
2300 Iron Point Rd
Folsom, CA 95630
Folsom Ranch
1000 Folsom Ranch Dr
Folsom, CA 95630
The Park on Riley
99 Cable Cir
Folsom, CA 95630
Overlook at Blue Ravine
1200 Creekside Dr
Folsom, CA 95630
Talavera
1550 Broadstone Parkway
Folsom, CA 95630
Lake Pointe Apartments
7550 Folsom Auburn Rd
Folsom, CA 95630
Canyon Terrace Apartments
1600 Canyon Terrace Ln
Folsom, CA 95630
The Cottages at Folsom
1212 Bidwell Street
Folsom, CA 95630

Similar Pages

Folsom 1 BedroomsFolsom 2 Bedrooms
Folsom Apartments with ParkingFolsom Apartments with Pools
Folsom Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sacramento, CARoseville, CAElk Grove, CACitrus Heights, CAArden-Arcade, CAVacaville, CARocklin, CADavis, CA
Stockton, CACarmichael, CARancho Cordova, CAAntelope, CAWest Sacramento, CAFair Oaks, CAEl Dorado Hills, CAOrangevale, CA
Rosemont, CACameron Park, CAFoothill Farms, CADixon, CALa Riviera, CAGold River, CALodi, CALinda, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Broadstone
American River Canyon

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-SacramentoUniversity of the Pacific
Sacramento City CollegeSierra College
William Jessup University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity