111 Econome Court

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful 3 Bedroom Willow Creek Estates Home in Folsom - This home is at the end of a long quiet court. Large park-like landscaped backyard.

Galley kitchen opens to a large family room with large windows, and fireplace.

Wide hallways, double door entry to bedroom, and indoor laundry hook ups.



Water, Sewer and Trash utilities included.

Tenant to maintain landscaping.

Tenant to provide Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer.

Pets negotiable with increased security deposit on breed, size and qualifications!

No Smoking!



Property will be ready for Move in Approximately 07/14/2020. Possibly negotiable depending on progress of work.



Qualifications include clean credit (No collections, late payments, bankruptcies, or charged off account, etc. preferred), clean rental history (No evictions, on time rental payments, etc.), and combined income of equal or great than three times the monthly rent. Applications can be found on our website www.gbrrealestate.com, will need to be brought to our office or to a showing with the application fee of $25.00 per adult, Copies of each applicants ID and Proof of income for each applicant (at least one month of paystubs preferred). Any intended occupant with the age of 18 or over must apply and be named on the lease. Any further questions, please contact our office at (916)988-4663 Applications can be found on our website at www.gbrrealestate.com, showings by appointment only!



All terms subject to change.

Please drive by the unit first, then call our office to schedule a showing! (916)988-4663.



