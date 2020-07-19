All apartments in Folsom
111 Econome Court
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:18 PM

111 Econome Court

111 Econome Court · No Longer Available
Location

111 Econome Court, Folsom, CA 95630
Willow Creek Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
some paid utils
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 Bedroom Willow Creek Estates Home in Folsom - This home is at the end of a long quiet court. Large park-like landscaped backyard.
Galley kitchen opens to a large family room with large windows, and fireplace.
Wide hallways, double door entry to bedroom, and indoor laundry hook ups.

Water, Sewer and Trash utilities included.
Tenant to maintain landscaping.
Tenant to provide Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer.
Pets negotiable with increased security deposit on breed, size and qualifications!
No Smoking!

Property will be ready for Move in Approximately 07/14/2020. Possibly negotiable depending on progress of work.

Qualifications include clean credit (No collections, late payments, bankruptcies, or charged off account, etc. preferred), clean rental history (No evictions, on time rental payments, etc.), and combined income of equal or great than three times the monthly rent. Applications can be found on our website www.gbrrealestate.com, will need to be brought to our office or to a showing with the application fee of $25.00 per adult, Copies of each applicants ID and Proof of income for each applicant (at least one month of paystubs preferred). Any intended occupant with the age of 18 or over must apply and be named on the lease. Any further questions, please contact our office at (916)988-4663 Applications can be found on our website at www.gbrrealestate.com, showings by appointment only!

All terms subject to change. Applications can be found on our website www.gbrrealestate.com
DRE# 00857690
Please drive by the unit first, then call our office to schedule a showing! (916)988-4663.

(RLNE5917639)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 Econome Court have any available units?
111 Econome Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Folsom, CA.
What amenities does 111 Econome Court have?
Some of 111 Econome Court's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 111 Econome Court currently offering any rent specials?
111 Econome Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 Econome Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 111 Econome Court is pet friendly.
Does 111 Econome Court offer parking?
Yes, 111 Econome Court offers parking.
Does 111 Econome Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 111 Econome Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 Econome Court have a pool?
No, 111 Econome Court does not have a pool.
Does 111 Econome Court have accessible units?
No, 111 Econome Court does not have accessible units.
Does 111 Econome Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 111 Econome Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 111 Econome Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 111 Econome Court does not have units with air conditioning.
