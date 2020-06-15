All apartments in Fallbrook
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

2801 E. Mission Rd

2801 East Mission Road · (888) 448-8364 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2801 East Mission Road, Fallbrook, CA 92028

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2801 E. Mission Rd · Avail. now

$2,695

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2285 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Fallbrook Spanish Style Single level Ranch style home with view deck! - *All properties being shown by Virtual Tour during COVID-19, email for link
* 3 Bed , 2 Ba., 2285 Square Ft.
* Sweeping Vaulted with wood Beams ceilings and lots of storage space
* Double Sided Wood Burning Fireplace
* Detached 2 Car Garage
* Tranquil and Private w/Gated driveway
* Fruit trees and room to Garden
* View Deck for Cool Summer evenings
* Plenty of Driveway Parking
* One Year Lease
* Tenant Pays all Utilities
* Security Deposit $3000
* Application Fee $45 per adult
This spacious home has a County feel with sprawling layout with rustic charm. Dual sided Brick fireplace, vaulted ceilings.
Laundry/ mud room . Large living and family room with extra space for dining or home office. Spacious bedrooms extra storage . Kitchen with double oven and stovetop. Windows and glass doors all around provide natural light throughout Detached 2 car garage and driveway parking . Gated drive surrounded by groves gives serene privacy. Fruit trees and plenty of room for gardening. Feel the cool breeze as you enjoy the view deck that wraps around the house . Very serene with panoramic views. The property has an avocado grove adjacent that is not included in the rental.

All tenants required to have Renters Insurance . One year lease. Please check website for tenant requirements. One small pet under 25 lbs. ok with additional $500 deposit and upon owner/management approval. No pit bulls or aggressive breed dogs!

Professionally managed by SDRentpros-McDade Realty Group DRE#01247165
Email sdrentprosleasing@gmail.com or call 888 448-8364 for showing or more info.

(RLNE4806223)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2801 E. Mission Rd have any available units?
2801 E. Mission Rd has a unit available for $2,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2801 E. Mission Rd have?
Some of 2801 E. Mission Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2801 E. Mission Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2801 E. Mission Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2801 E. Mission Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2801 E. Mission Rd is pet friendly.
Does 2801 E. Mission Rd offer parking?
Yes, 2801 E. Mission Rd does offer parking.
Does 2801 E. Mission Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2801 E. Mission Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2801 E. Mission Rd have a pool?
No, 2801 E. Mission Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2801 E. Mission Rd have accessible units?
No, 2801 E. Mission Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2801 E. Mission Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2801 E. Mission Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2801 E. Mission Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2801 E. Mission Rd has units with air conditioning.
