Home
/
Fairbanks Ranch, CA
/
5867 Saratoga Corte
Last updated October 30 2019 at 5:31 AM
1 of 25
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5867 Saratoga Corte
5867 Saratoga Corte
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5867 Saratoga Corte, Fairbanks Ranch, CA 92067
Fairbanks Ranch
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
Excellent Location in Del Rayo Downs Gated Community Spacious 3 Bedroom 3.5 Baths in 3454 SF Home with a Private Brick Patio Fenced. Large Rooms throughout. Tennis /Pool / Club House Availability.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5867 Saratoga Corte have any available units?
5867 Saratoga Corte doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fairbanks Ranch, CA
.
What amenities does 5867 Saratoga Corte have?
Some of 5867 Saratoga Corte's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5867 Saratoga Corte currently offering any rent specials?
5867 Saratoga Corte is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5867 Saratoga Corte pet-friendly?
No, 5867 Saratoga Corte is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fairbanks Ranch
.
Does 5867 Saratoga Corte offer parking?
No, 5867 Saratoga Corte does not offer parking.
Does 5867 Saratoga Corte have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5867 Saratoga Corte does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5867 Saratoga Corte have a pool?
Yes, 5867 Saratoga Corte has a pool.
Does 5867 Saratoga Corte have accessible units?
No, 5867 Saratoga Corte does not have accessible units.
Does 5867 Saratoga Corte have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5867 Saratoga Corte has units with dishwashers.
Does 5867 Saratoga Corte have units with air conditioning?
No, 5867 Saratoga Corte does not have units with air conditioning.
