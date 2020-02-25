9984 Fan Shell Lane

Amenities
New NEW NeW home build - 9984 Fan Shell - This beautiful new home build is sure to please! Featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, tons of storage and a beautiful tranquil backyard perfect for those with a green thumb. Solar provided so sit back and relax with a low-cost Electric Bill. Enjoy the HOA amenities without the expense, Community Pool/Spa, Clubhouse, Beautiful Walking Trails, and a Gated community.
Easy access to Interstate 5, shopping, and minutes from local wineries.
Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer appliances provided as-is.
Tenants will be billed back for water, sewer, and trash until a flat fee average can be determined.
To apply for this home Go to StanleyPM.com or email rent@stanleyrei.com
