Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:09 AM

9984 Fan Shell Lane

9984 Fan Shell Lane · (916) 479-8300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9984 Fan Shell Lane, Elk Grove, CA 95757

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 9984 Fan Shell Lane · Avail. now

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1429 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pool
clubhouse
hot tub
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
hot tub
New NEW NeW home build - 9984 Fan Shell - This beautiful new home build is sure to please! Featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, tons of storage and a beautiful tranquil backyard perfect for those with a green thumb. Solar provided so sit back and relax with a low-cost Electric Bill. Enjoy the HOA amenities without the expense, Community Pool/Spa, Clubhouse, Beautiful Walking Trails, and a Gated community.

Easy access to Interstate 5, shopping, and minutes from local wineries.

Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer appliances provided as-is.

Tenants will be billed back for water, sewer, and trash until a flat fee average can be determined.

To apply for this home Go to StanleyPM.com or email rent@stanleyrei.com

(RLNE5670493)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9984 Fan Shell Lane have any available units?
9984 Fan Shell Lane has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9984 Fan Shell Lane have?
Some of 9984 Fan Shell Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, pool, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9984 Fan Shell Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9984 Fan Shell Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9984 Fan Shell Lane pet-friendly?
No, 9984 Fan Shell Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Elk Grove.
Does 9984 Fan Shell Lane offer parking?
No, 9984 Fan Shell Lane does not offer parking.
Does 9984 Fan Shell Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9984 Fan Shell Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9984 Fan Shell Lane have a pool?
Yes, 9984 Fan Shell Lane has a pool.
Does 9984 Fan Shell Lane have accessible units?
No, 9984 Fan Shell Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9984 Fan Shell Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 9984 Fan Shell Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9984 Fan Shell Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 9984 Fan Shell Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
