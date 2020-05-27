All apartments in Elk Grove
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:08 AM

9700 Little Harbor Way

9700 Little Harbor Way · (916) 685-6601
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9700 Little Harbor Way, Elk Grove, CA 95624

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 9700 Little Harbor Way · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1645 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Welcoming Home, Brief Walk to Groceries, Pharmacy and Post Office - Unique floor plan in this three bedroom two bathroom home. Home has a gas stove and new carpet. Master bathroom has a jetted bathtub and separate shower. Grocery store, pharmacy, Starbucks and Post Office are all about a half mile away. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Owner provides full service landscaping.

Directions: CA-99 to Elk Grove Blvd East, right on Waterman Rd, left on Parsons Landing St, right on Little Harbor Way.

Rental Criteria-Property Viewing Revised as of 3/20/2020:
1) You must view the virtual tour
2) If you are interested in applying for the property and the property code is not included in the video, please call for the code
3) Submit your completed application on line
4) If you are the first completed applicant, you will be called for the application fee
5) Upon approval for the property, you must then view the property with one of our staff, prior to paying your security deposit

(RLNE5659325)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9700 Little Harbor Way have any available units?
9700 Little Harbor Way has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9700 Little Harbor Way have?
Some of 9700 Little Harbor Way's amenities include dishwasher, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9700 Little Harbor Way currently offering any rent specials?
9700 Little Harbor Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9700 Little Harbor Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 9700 Little Harbor Way is pet friendly.
Does 9700 Little Harbor Way offer parking?
Yes, 9700 Little Harbor Way does offer parking.
Does 9700 Little Harbor Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9700 Little Harbor Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9700 Little Harbor Way have a pool?
No, 9700 Little Harbor Way does not have a pool.
Does 9700 Little Harbor Way have accessible units?
No, 9700 Little Harbor Way does not have accessible units.
Does 9700 Little Harbor Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9700 Little Harbor Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 9700 Little Harbor Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9700 Little Harbor Way has units with air conditioning.
