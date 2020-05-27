9700 Little Harbor Way

Amenities

dishwasher dogs allowed garage air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Welcoming Home, Brief Walk to Groceries, Pharmacy and Post Office - Unique floor plan in this three bedroom two bathroom home. Home has a gas stove and new carpet. Master bathroom has a jetted bathtub and separate shower. Grocery store, pharmacy, Starbucks and Post Office are all about a half mile away. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Owner provides full service landscaping.



Directions: CA-99 to Elk Grove Blvd East, right on Waterman Rd, left on Parsons Landing St, right on Little Harbor Way.



Rental Criteria-Property Viewing Revised as of 3/20/2020:

1) You must view the virtual tour

2) If you are interested in applying for the property and the property code is not included in the video, please call for the code

3) Submit your completed application on line

4) If you are the first completed applicant, you will be called for the application fee

5) Upon approval for the property, you must then view the property with one of our staff, prior to paying your security deposit



(RLNE5659325)