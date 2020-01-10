9625 Oakham Way

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

55+ Community! - This adorable home is extremely well kept with laminate/wood flooring, carpet & tile throughout. Gorgeous kitchen has stainless steel appliances with granite countertops which opens to kitchen nook and living room. Living/dining room is spacious with entry to beautiful back yard and patio. Master bedroom has large walk in closet with dual sinks in master bath. Indoor laundry room has gas & electric hookups, sink & cabinetry. Epoxy flooring, built in cabinetry & water softener in 2 car garage. Sorry, no pets. Owner provides front yard gardener, alarm service & pest control. Owner pays HOA dues. Tenant responsible for solar panel bill, which dramatically lowers cost of SMUD bills. Renter's insurance required.



Directions: CA-99 to Elk Grove Blvd West, left on Bruceville Rd, left on Del Webb Blvd, right on Westminster Way, left on Oakham Way.



Rental Criteria-Property Viewing Revised as of 3/20/2020:

1) You must view the virtual tour

2) If you are interested in applying for the property and the property code is not included in the video, please call for the code

3) Submit your completed application on line

4) If you are the first completed applicant, you will be called for the application fee

5) Upon approval for the property, you must then view the property with one of our staff, prior to paying your security deposit



No Pets Allowed



