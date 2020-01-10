All apartments in Elk Grove
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:35 AM

9625 Oakham Way

9625 Oakham Way · (916) 685-6601
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9625 Oakham Way, Elk Grove, CA 95757
Laguna Ridge Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 9625 Oakham Way · Avail. now

$2,095

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1824 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
55+ Community! - This adorable home is extremely well kept with laminate/wood flooring, carpet & tile throughout. Gorgeous kitchen has stainless steel appliances with granite countertops which opens to kitchen nook and living room. Living/dining room is spacious with entry to beautiful back yard and patio. Master bedroom has large walk in closet with dual sinks in master bath. Indoor laundry room has gas & electric hookups, sink & cabinetry. Epoxy flooring, built in cabinetry & water softener in 2 car garage. Sorry, no pets. Owner provides front yard gardener, alarm service & pest control. Owner pays HOA dues. Tenant responsible for solar panel bill, which dramatically lowers cost of SMUD bills. Renter's insurance required.

Directions: CA-99 to Elk Grove Blvd West, left on Bruceville Rd, left on Del Webb Blvd, right on Westminster Way, left on Oakham Way.

Rental Criteria-Property Viewing Revised as of 3/20/2020:
1) You must view the virtual tour
2) If you are interested in applying for the property and the property code is not included in the video, please call for the code
3) Submit your completed application on line
4) If you are the first completed applicant, you will be called for the application fee
5) Upon approval for the property, you must then view the property with one of our staff, prior to paying your security deposit

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4752250)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9625 Oakham Way have any available units?
9625 Oakham Way has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9625 Oakham Way have?
Some of 9625 Oakham Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9625 Oakham Way currently offering any rent specials?
9625 Oakham Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9625 Oakham Way pet-friendly?
No, 9625 Oakham Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Elk Grove.
Does 9625 Oakham Way offer parking?
Yes, 9625 Oakham Way does offer parking.
Does 9625 Oakham Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9625 Oakham Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9625 Oakham Way have a pool?
No, 9625 Oakham Way does not have a pool.
Does 9625 Oakham Way have accessible units?
No, 9625 Oakham Way does not have accessible units.
Does 9625 Oakham Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9625 Oakham Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 9625 Oakham Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9625 Oakham Way has units with air conditioning.
