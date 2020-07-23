All apartments in Elk Grove
Last updated July 21 2020 at 9:30 AM

9312 Village Tree Drive

9312 Village Tree Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9312 Village Tree Drive, Elk Grove, CA 95758

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Spacious & Spotless 3BR in the Heart of Elk Grove ~ Available Now! - This beautiful home is a perfect 10! Beautiful property offers 1,720 square feet with a light, bright, and open floor plan. Vaulted ceilings and a warm neutral color scheme throughout. Hardwood floors, beautiful backyard and tons of charm! This home is located in a great neighborhood with outstanding Elk Grove Unified Schools nearby.

Home offers 3 bedrooms, and 2 full bathrooms. Spacious 2 car garage and a great floor plan! Beautiful light cabinetry and tons of cabinet and counter top space in the kitchen. Kitchen includes a pantry, large kitchen island, dishwasher, stove, and built-in microwave. Large family room with fireplace and separate dining area off of the kitchen. The backyard offers a nice concrete patio for entertaining.

Close to parks, schools, restaurants, and shopping. Easy access to Interstate 5 or Highway 99. Home has washer/dryer hook-ups in a separate laundry room.

Home includes central air conditioning and heating, 2 car garage, automatic watering system both front and back. 1 year minimum lease. Sorry, no smoking and no pets.

The Water, Sewer, Garbage are paid by the Property Owner and Sac City Rentals offers a completely Free Application Process! Great landlords, very responsive and professional. Looking for tenants who will pay their rent on time and take pride in their home.?

Please visit www.SacCityRentals.com for complete details and current showing times. ???Thank you for your interest!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5970417)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9312 Village Tree Drive have any available units?
9312 Village Tree Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Elk Grove, CA.
What amenities does 9312 Village Tree Drive have?
Some of 9312 Village Tree Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9312 Village Tree Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9312 Village Tree Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9312 Village Tree Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9312 Village Tree Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Elk Grove.
Does 9312 Village Tree Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9312 Village Tree Drive offers parking.
Does 9312 Village Tree Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9312 Village Tree Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9312 Village Tree Drive have a pool?
No, 9312 Village Tree Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9312 Village Tree Drive have accessible units?
No, 9312 Village Tree Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9312 Village Tree Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9312 Village Tree Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 9312 Village Tree Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9312 Village Tree Drive has units with air conditioning.
