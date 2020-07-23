9312 Village Tree Drive

Amenities

Spacious & Spotless 3BR in the Heart of Elk Grove ~ Available Now! - This beautiful home is a perfect 10! Beautiful property offers 1,720 square feet with a light, bright, and open floor plan. Vaulted ceilings and a warm neutral color scheme throughout. Hardwood floors, beautiful backyard and tons of charm! This home is located in a great neighborhood with outstanding Elk Grove Unified Schools nearby.



Home offers 3 bedrooms, and 2 full bathrooms. Spacious 2 car garage and a great floor plan! Beautiful light cabinetry and tons of cabinet and counter top space in the kitchen. Kitchen includes a pantry, large kitchen island, dishwasher, stove, and built-in microwave. Large family room with fireplace and separate dining area off of the kitchen. The backyard offers a nice concrete patio for entertaining.



Close to parks, schools, restaurants, and shopping. Easy access to Interstate 5 or Highway 99. Home has washer/dryer hook-ups in a separate laundry room.



Home includes central air conditioning and heating, 2 car garage, automatic watering system both front and back. 1 year minimum lease. Sorry, no smoking and no pets.



The Water, Sewer, Garbage are paid by the Property Owner and Sac City Rentals offers a completely Free Application Process! Great landlords, very responsive and professional. Looking for tenants who will pay their rent on time and take pride in their home.?



