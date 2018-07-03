All apartments in Elk Grove
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:28 AM

9309 Newington Way

9309 Newington Way · (916) 685-6601
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9309 Newington Way, Elk Grove, CA 95758

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 9309 Newington Way · Avail. now

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2416 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 Story Home with Upstairs Rec Room & More! - This spacious 2 story home features fresh interior paint, tile & beautiful laminate floors! Whole house fan working and located upstairs. Living room is large with beautiful brick fireplace & a rec room is located upstairs. Kitchen has a new oven, newer microwave & opens to nook/dining area. All bedrooms are decent sized, with 3 downstairs and 1 upstairs. Back yard has a new deck, along with a finished shed. Other amenities include indoor laundry, ceiling fans, 2 car garage, huge walk in master closet & much more! Owner provides mow and blow gardener every other week. Strong credit only.

Hwy 99 to Laguna Blvd west, left Bruceville, right Kilconnell, right Kirkcandy, right Newington

Rental Criteria-Property Viewing Revised as of 3/20/2020:
1) You must view the virtual tour
2) If you are interested in applying for the property and the property code is not included in the video, please call for the code
3) Submit your completed application on line
4) If you are the first completed applicant, you will be called for the application fee
5) Upon approval for the property, you must then view the property with one of our staff, prior to paying your security deposit

(RLNE2597678)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9309 Newington Way have any available units?
9309 Newington Way has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9309 Newington Way have?
Some of 9309 Newington Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9309 Newington Way currently offering any rent specials?
9309 Newington Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9309 Newington Way pet-friendly?
No, 9309 Newington Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Elk Grove.
Does 9309 Newington Way offer parking?
Yes, 9309 Newington Way does offer parking.
Does 9309 Newington Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9309 Newington Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9309 Newington Way have a pool?
No, 9309 Newington Way does not have a pool.
Does 9309 Newington Way have accessible units?
No, 9309 Newington Way does not have accessible units.
Does 9309 Newington Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9309 Newington Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 9309 Newington Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 9309 Newington Way does not have units with air conditioning.
