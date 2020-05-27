8206 Crystal Walk Cir

Amenities
Available 08/05/20 Gorgeous Elk Grove 3bd/2.5ba Home - Property Id: 311076
The First floor features an open living room/dining/kitchen area. Powder bath, 2 car garage access, spacious low maintenance back yard and HOA maintained front yard. The upstairs has the master suite with walk in closet, hall bath, 2 other bedrooms, linen closet and extra storage. Carpet/linoelum flooring, ceiling fans and light combination in bedrooms, recessed lighting, central heath and air. Nestled in a well manicured neighborhood and just steps away from a movie theater, parks, schools, shopping and restaurants!
Northpoint Charges tenants a one time $149.00 for lease doc preparation. Property Manager - Paula Calvert (916) 588-8167
No Pets Allowed
