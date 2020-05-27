All apartments in Elk Grove
Last updated July 22 2020 at 10:10 AM

8206 Crystal Walk Cir

8206 Crystal Walk Circle · No Longer Available
Location

8206 Crystal Walk Circle, Elk Grove, CA 95758

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Available 08/05/20 Gorgeous Elk Grove 3bd/2.5ba Home - Property Id: 311076

The First floor features an open living room/dining/kitchen area. Powder bath, 2 car garage access, spacious low maintenance back yard and HOA maintained front yard. The upstairs has the master suite with walk in closet, hall bath, 2 other bedrooms, linen closet and extra storage. Carpet/linoelum flooring, ceiling fans and light combination in bedrooms, recessed lighting, central heath and air. Nestled in a well manicured neighborhood and just steps away from a movie theater, parks, schools, shopping and restaurants!
Northpoint Charges tenants a one time $149.00 for lease doc preparation. Property Manager - Paula Calvert (916) 588-8167
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/8206-crystal-walk-cir-elk-grove-ca/311076
Property Id 311076

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5961479)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8206 Crystal Walk Cir have any available units?
8206 Crystal Walk Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Elk Grove, CA.
What amenities does 8206 Crystal Walk Cir have?
Some of 8206 Crystal Walk Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8206 Crystal Walk Cir currently offering any rent specials?
8206 Crystal Walk Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8206 Crystal Walk Cir pet-friendly?
No, 8206 Crystal Walk Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Elk Grove.
Does 8206 Crystal Walk Cir offer parking?
Yes, 8206 Crystal Walk Cir offers parking.
Does 8206 Crystal Walk Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8206 Crystal Walk Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8206 Crystal Walk Cir have a pool?
No, 8206 Crystal Walk Cir does not have a pool.
Does 8206 Crystal Walk Cir have accessible units?
No, 8206 Crystal Walk Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 8206 Crystal Walk Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8206 Crystal Walk Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 8206 Crystal Walk Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8206 Crystal Walk Cir has units with air conditioning.
