8206 Crystal Walk Cir

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage media room

The First floor features an open living room/dining/kitchen area. Powder bath, 2 car garage access, spacious low maintenance back yard and HOA maintained front yard. The upstairs has the master suite with walk in closet, hall bath, 2 other bedrooms, linen closet and extra storage. Carpet/linoelum flooring, ceiling fans and light combination in bedrooms, recessed lighting, central heath and air. Nestled in a well manicured neighborhood and just steps away from a movie theater, parks, schools, shopping and restaurants!

Northpoint Charges tenants a one time $149.00 for lease doc preparation. Property Manager - Paula Calvert (916) 588-8167

No Pets Allowed



