Charming Three Bedroom/Two and a Half Bathrooms Townhouse in Elk Grove.



8176 Kramer Ranch Ln is close to WinCo Foods, King's Chinese Restaurant, Gyro, Happy Lemon, Pinkerton Park, Prestige Preschool Academy, with quick access to S Sacramento Highway, just a 25 min ride to Downtown Sacramento.



Unit Features:

- 2nd floor 3 bedrooms/2.5 bathrooms Townhouse

- Kitchen includes a gas range/oven, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal

- Air conditioner

- Gas heating system

- WD Hookups

- Double pane windows

- Garage



Rental Terms:

$49 App Fee Per Adult.

- Lease Term: 12 months

- Security Deposit: One months rent

- Rental insurance required

- No pets allowed

- Flat fee of 150.00 Water/Sewer/Trash

- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: https://mynd.rentlinx.com/8176-Kramer-Ranch-Ln-Elk-Grove-CA-95758



You can reach us via text directly at (916) 249-2228 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co



