Amenities
Charming Three Bedroom/Two and a Half Bathrooms Townhouse in Elk Grove.
8176 Kramer Ranch Ln is close to WinCo Foods, King's Chinese Restaurant, Gyro, Happy Lemon, Pinkerton Park, Prestige Preschool Academy, with quick access to S Sacramento Highway, just a 25 min ride to Downtown Sacramento.
Unit Features:
- 2nd floor 3 bedrooms/2.5 bathrooms Townhouse
- Kitchen includes a gas range/oven, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal
- Air conditioner
- Gas heating system
- WD Hookups
- Double pane windows
- Garage
Rental Terms:
$49 App Fee Per Adult.
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: One months rent
- Rental insurance required
- No pets allowed
- Flat fee of 150.00 Water/Sewer/Trash
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.
Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: https://mynd.rentlinx.com/8176-Kramer-Ranch-Ln-Elk-Grove-CA-95758
You can reach us via text directly at (916) 249-2228 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!
Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508
www.mynd.co
No Pets Allowed
