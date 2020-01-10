All apartments in Elk Grove
8176 Kramer Ranch Ln.
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:43 AM

8176 Kramer Ranch Ln

8176 Kramer Ranch Ln · (833) 367-6963
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8176 Kramer Ranch Ln, Elk Grove, CA 95758

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2.5 baths, $2200 · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1787 sqft

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming Three Bedroom/Two and a Half Bathrooms Townhouse in Elk Grove.

8176 Kramer Ranch Ln is close to WinCo Foods, King's Chinese Restaurant, Gyro, Happy Lemon, Pinkerton Park, Prestige Preschool Academy, with quick access to S Sacramento Highway, just a 25 min ride to Downtown Sacramento.

Unit Features:
- 2nd floor 3 bedrooms/2.5 bathrooms Townhouse
- Kitchen includes a gas range/oven, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal
- Air conditioner
- Gas heating system
- WD Hookups
- Double pane windows
- Garage

- Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.

Rental Terms:
$49 App Fee Per Adult.
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: One months rent
- Rental insurance required
- No pets allowed
- Flat fee of 150.00 Water/Sewer/Trash
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: https://mynd.rentlinx.com/8176-Kramer-Ranch-Ln-Elk-Grove-CA-95758

You can reach us via text directly at (916) 249-2228 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5719779)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 8176 Kramer Ranch Ln have any available units?
8176 Kramer Ranch Ln has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8176 Kramer Ranch Ln have?
Some of 8176 Kramer Ranch Ln's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8176 Kramer Ranch Ln currently offering any rent specials?
8176 Kramer Ranch Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8176 Kramer Ranch Ln pet-friendly?
No, 8176 Kramer Ranch Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Elk Grove.
Does 8176 Kramer Ranch Ln offer parking?
Yes, 8176 Kramer Ranch Ln does offer parking.
Does 8176 Kramer Ranch Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8176 Kramer Ranch Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8176 Kramer Ranch Ln have a pool?
No, 8176 Kramer Ranch Ln does not have a pool.
Does 8176 Kramer Ranch Ln have accessible units?
No, 8176 Kramer Ranch Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 8176 Kramer Ranch Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8176 Kramer Ranch Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 8176 Kramer Ranch Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8176 Kramer Ranch Ln has units with air conditioning.

