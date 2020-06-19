Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

7809 Mansell Way Available 05/08/20 NICE HOME IN ELK GROVE!! - Pristine home with new flooring throughout and fresh two tone paint! Includes energy efficient ceiling fan in family room, gas fireplace, separate living room area w/vaulted ceilings. Master suite has beautiful tile floors, sunken tub/shower, dual sinks, two large closets, ceiling fan and sliding glass doors w/access to the low maintenance back yard. Laundry room is conveniently located indoors with built in cabinets for storage. Two car garage with remote. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Please drive by the property first, then call for your showing.



Call Drysdale Property Management at 916-609-2087 or visit our website at www.drysdalepm.com and fill out a guest card to schedule an appointment to view. Sorry, no pets, no smoking!



Rental criteria as follows:



Good credit history.

Good rental history.

Gross income 3 times the rent with verifiable income.

Renters insurance required.

DRE #01929730



No Pets Allowed



