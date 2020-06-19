All apartments in Elk Grove
Last updated May 2 2020 at 9:55 AM

7809 Mansell Way

7809 Mansell Way · (916) 609-2087
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7809 Mansell Way, Elk Grove, CA 95758

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7809 Mansell Way · Avail. now

$1,875

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1434 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
7809 Mansell Way Available 05/08/20 NICE HOME IN ELK GROVE!! - Pristine home with new flooring throughout and fresh two tone paint! Includes energy efficient ceiling fan in family room, gas fireplace, separate living room area w/vaulted ceilings. Master suite has beautiful tile floors, sunken tub/shower, dual sinks, two large closets, ceiling fan and sliding glass doors w/access to the low maintenance back yard. Laundry room is conveniently located indoors with built in cabinets for storage. Two car garage with remote. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Please drive by the property first, then call for your showing.

Call Drysdale Property Management at 916-609-2087 or visit our website at www.drysdalepm.com and fill out a guest card to schedule an appointment to view. Sorry, no pets, no smoking!

Rental criteria as follows:

Good credit history.
Good rental history.
Gross income 3 times the rent with verifiable income.
Renters insurance required.
DRE #01929730

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5757624)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7809 Mansell Way have any available units?
7809 Mansell Way has a unit available for $1,875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7809 Mansell Way have?
Some of 7809 Mansell Way's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7809 Mansell Way currently offering any rent specials?
7809 Mansell Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7809 Mansell Way pet-friendly?
No, 7809 Mansell Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Elk Grove.
Does 7809 Mansell Way offer parking?
Yes, 7809 Mansell Way does offer parking.
Does 7809 Mansell Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7809 Mansell Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7809 Mansell Way have a pool?
No, 7809 Mansell Way does not have a pool.
Does 7809 Mansell Way have accessible units?
No, 7809 Mansell Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7809 Mansell Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 7809 Mansell Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7809 Mansell Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 7809 Mansell Way does not have units with air conditioning.
