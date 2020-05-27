All apartments in Elk Grove
6701 Walbridge Way
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

6701 Walbridge Way

6701 Walbridge Way · No Longer Available
Location

6701 Walbridge Way, Elk Grove, CA 95758

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Spacious Corner Lot - Located near dining, shopping and parks. This corner lot property has plenty of space inside and outside. Inviting patio upon entry, separate family room from living/dining room combo. Plenty of cabinets in the kitchen with a breakfast nook. Slider opens up to a large patio with a gated side yard. Indoor laundry room with a linen closet. Garage opener is upgraded with wifi capabilities. Tenant responsible for water, sewer, garbage and flat $50 fee for gardener. Pets will be considered with an additional deposit. Renter's insurance required.

Directions: CA-99 to Laguna Blvd, right on Big Horn Blvd, right on Monterey Oaks Dr, right on Mannington St, left on Walbridge Way.

Rental Criteria-Property Viewing Revised as of 3/20/2020:
1) You must view the virtual tour
2) If you are interested in applying for the property and the property code is not included in the video, please call for the code
3) Submit your completed application on line
4) If you are the first completed applicant, you will be called for the application fee
5) Upon approval for the property, you must then view the property with one of our staff, prior to paying your security deposit

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
