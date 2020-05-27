6701 Walbridge Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Spacious Corner Lot - Located near dining, shopping and parks. This corner lot property has plenty of space inside and outside. Inviting patio upon entry, separate family room from living/dining room combo. Plenty of cabinets in the kitchen with a breakfast nook. Slider opens up to a large patio with a gated side yard. Indoor laundry room with a linen closet. Garage opener is upgraded with wifi capabilities. Tenant responsible for water, sewer, garbage and flat $50 fee for gardener. Pets will be considered with an additional deposit. Renter's insurance required.



Directions: CA-99 to Laguna Blvd, right on Big Horn Blvd, right on Monterey Oaks Dr, right on Mannington St, left on Walbridge Way.



Rental Criteria-Property Viewing Revised as of 3/20/2020:

1) You must view the virtual tour

2) If you are interested in applying for the property and the property code is not included in the video, please call for the code

3) Submit your completed application on line

4) If you are the first completed applicant, you will be called for the application fee

5) Upon approval for the property, you must then view the property with one of our staff, prior to paying your security deposit



