900 Cedar St

Amenities
This beautifully renovated condo features:
-New laminate and carpet flooring throughout
-Fresh paint
-Stone (Quartz) Counters throughout
-Vertical window blinds throughout
-Community pool and jacuzzi in well maintained and gated community
-2 Covered and Gated Parking Spaces
-Laundry hookups located inside kitchen
-Large and Spacious floor plan with plenty of storage space
-Master suite with large closet spaces and ensuite bathroom (vanity, toilet, shower)
-Large private balcony with access from living room and master suite
-Fireplace
-Cooktop, wall oven, and dishwasher included
Owner pays for water and trash service. Tenant responsible for all other utilities.
Amenities
Laundry Hook-Ups
Stove
Dishwasher
Gated Property
2 Car Parking