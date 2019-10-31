All apartments in El Segundo
900 Cedar St

900 Cedar Street · No Longer Available
Location

900 Cedar Street, El Segundo, CA 90245
El Segundo

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
This beautifully renovated condo features:
-New laminate and carpet flooring throughout
-Fresh paint
-Stone (Quartz) Counters throughout
-Vertical window blinds throughout
-Community pool and jacuzzi in well maintained and gated community
-2 Covered and Gated Parking Spaces
-Laundry hookups located inside kitchen
-Large and Spacious floor plan with plenty of storage space
-Master suite with large closet spaces and ensuite bathroom (vanity, toilet, shower)
-Large private balcony with access from living room and master suite
-Fireplace
-Cooktop, wall oven, and dishwasher included

Owner pays for water and trash service. Tenant responsible for all other utilities.

Amenities

Laundry Hook-Ups
Stove
Dishwasher
Gated Property
2 Car Parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 900 Cedar St have any available units?
900 Cedar St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Segundo, CA.
What amenities does 900 Cedar St have?
Some of 900 Cedar St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 900 Cedar St currently offering any rent specials?
900 Cedar St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 900 Cedar St pet-friendly?
No, 900 Cedar St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Segundo.
Does 900 Cedar St offer parking?
Yes, 900 Cedar St offers parking.
Does 900 Cedar St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 900 Cedar St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 900 Cedar St have a pool?
Yes, 900 Cedar St has a pool.
Does 900 Cedar St have accessible units?
No, 900 Cedar St does not have accessible units.
Does 900 Cedar St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 900 Cedar St has units with dishwashers.
Does 900 Cedar St have units with air conditioning?
No, 900 Cedar St does not have units with air conditioning.

