900 Cedar St

This beautifully renovated condo features:

-New laminate and carpet flooring throughout

-Fresh paint

-Stone (Quartz) Counters throughout

-Vertical window blinds throughout

-Community pool and jacuzzi in well maintained and gated community

-2 Covered and Gated Parking Spaces

-Laundry hookups located inside kitchen

-Large and Spacious floor plan with plenty of storage space

-Master suite with large closet spaces and ensuite bathroom (vanity, toilet, shower)

-Large private balcony with access from living room and master suite

-Fireplace

-Cooktop, wall oven, and dishwasher included



Owner pays for water and trash service. Tenant responsible for all other utilities.



