All apartments in El Segundo
Find more places like 715 W. Acacia Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
El Segundo, CA
/
715 W. Acacia Avenue
Last updated June 25 2020 at 9:36 AM

715 W. Acacia Avenue

715 West Acacia Avenue · (310) 606-5894 ext. 441
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
El Segundo
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

715 West Acacia Avenue, El Segundo, CA 90245
El Segundo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 715 W. Acacia Avenue · Avail. Jun 27

$5,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2152 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
dog park
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
garage
715 W. Acacia Avenue Available 06/27/20 4 Bed/ 2 Bath House Rental in El Segundo - Less than a mile from the beach, this 4 bedroom rental house is so close to the ocean you can enjoy the sea breeze year round, or enjoy the central heating and AC from inside! On the edge of El Segundo, this house is perfect for any renter looking for a little extra space thanks to a bonus room, front yard with the safety of white fenced yard, and a garage. Just a half a mile away is the famous Main Street. Cutting through the heart of Downtown El Segundo, Main Street is home to boutique shops, locally owned restaurants, a variety of gyms and cafes. At the end of Main Street, check out the El Segundo Brewing Company and try some of the locally brewed beers. This unit is a part of the El Segundo Unified School District, one of the best in the state. Richmond Street Elementary School and El Segundo High School are less than two miles away. Enjoy family fun at Acadia Park, a scenic view at Clutter’s Park, and take your dog to socialize at the El Segundo Dog Park, all less than a mile away. Conveniently, the metro stop is a block away, the 1, 105, and 405 freeways are easily accessible and LAX is less than 15 minutes away.

Unit Features:
- 4 Bedroom/ 2 bathroom house (plus bonus room!)
- Laminated floors
- New paint
- Front and back yard
- Garage
- Fenced front yard
- Includes: stove, fridge, dishwasher and microwave
- Laundry hook ups
- Granite kitchen counter tops
- Fantastic natural light
- Walk-in pantry
- Jack and Jill sinks in bathroom
- Skylight
- Central Heating and A/C
- Wine storage closet

Please contact Grace (310) 606-5894 ext. 441, for more info.

(RLNE4837021)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 715 W. Acacia Avenue have any available units?
715 W. Acacia Avenue has a unit available for $5,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 715 W. Acacia Avenue have?
Some of 715 W. Acacia Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 715 W. Acacia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
715 W. Acacia Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 715 W. Acacia Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 715 W. Acacia Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 715 W. Acacia Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 715 W. Acacia Avenue offers parking.
Does 715 W. Acacia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 715 W. Acacia Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 715 W. Acacia Avenue have a pool?
No, 715 W. Acacia Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 715 W. Acacia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 715 W. Acacia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 715 W. Acacia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 715 W. Acacia Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 715 W. Acacia Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 715 W. Acacia Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 715 W. Acacia Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

El Segundo 1 BedroomsEl Segundo 2 Bedrooms
El Segundo Apartments with Hardwood FloorsEl Segundo Cheap Places
El Segundo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA
Torrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity