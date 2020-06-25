Amenities

715 W. Acacia Avenue Available 06/27/20 4 Bed/ 2 Bath House Rental in El Segundo - Less than a mile from the beach, this 4 bedroom rental house is so close to the ocean you can enjoy the sea breeze year round, or enjoy the central heating and AC from inside! On the edge of El Segundo, this house is perfect for any renter looking for a little extra space thanks to a bonus room, front yard with the safety of white fenced yard, and a garage. Just a half a mile away is the famous Main Street. Cutting through the heart of Downtown El Segundo, Main Street is home to boutique shops, locally owned restaurants, a variety of gyms and cafes. At the end of Main Street, check out the El Segundo Brewing Company and try some of the locally brewed beers. This unit is a part of the El Segundo Unified School District, one of the best in the state. Richmond Street Elementary School and El Segundo High School are less than two miles away. Enjoy family fun at Acadia Park, a scenic view at Clutter’s Park, and take your dog to socialize at the El Segundo Dog Park, all less than a mile away. Conveniently, the metro stop is a block away, the 1, 105, and 405 freeways are easily accessible and LAX is less than 15 minutes away.



Unit Features:

- 4 Bedroom/ 2 bathroom house (plus bonus room!)

- Laminated floors

- New paint

- Front and back yard

- Garage

- Fenced front yard

- Includes: stove, fridge, dishwasher and microwave

- Laundry hook ups

- Granite kitchen counter tops

- Fantastic natural light

- Walk-in pantry

- Jack and Jill sinks in bathroom

- Skylight

- Central Heating and A/C

- Wine storage closet



Please contact Grace (310) 606-5894 ext. 441, for more info.



(RLNE4837021)