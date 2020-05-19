All apartments in El Segundo
El Segundo, CA
609 Penn Street
609 Penn Street

609 Penn Street · No Longer Available
Location

609 Penn Street, El Segundo, CA 90245
El Segundo

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Private Single Apartment in El Segundo! 1/2 OFF 1st MONTHS RENT! - 1/2 OFF 1st MONTHS RENT! OPEN HOUSE FRIDAY & SATURDAY 11AM-1PM!

A unique opportunity to call a spacious single, private studio your home on a tree lined, residential street in El Segundo!

Tile flooring greets you home with a quaintly appointed kitchenette as you enjoy a completely private oasis connected to, but separate from, the attached single family home.

The perfect home for an individual seeking privacy and quiet and cozy refuge to return home from your busy day.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5559097)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 609 Penn Street have any available units?
609 Penn Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Segundo, CA.
Is 609 Penn Street currently offering any rent specials?
609 Penn Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 609 Penn Street pet-friendly?
No, 609 Penn Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Segundo.
Does 609 Penn Street offer parking?
No, 609 Penn Street does not offer parking.
Does 609 Penn Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 609 Penn Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 609 Penn Street have a pool?
No, 609 Penn Street does not have a pool.
Does 609 Penn Street have accessible units?
No, 609 Penn Street does not have accessible units.
Does 609 Penn Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 609 Penn Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 609 Penn Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 609 Penn Street does not have units with air conditioning.

