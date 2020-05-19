609 Penn Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

Private Single Apartment in El Segundo! 1/2 OFF 1st MONTHS RENT! - 1/2 OFF 1st MONTHS RENT! OPEN HOUSE FRIDAY & SATURDAY 11AM-1PM!



A unique opportunity to call a spacious single, private studio your home on a tree lined, residential street in El Segundo!



Tile flooring greets you home with a quaintly appointed kitchenette as you enjoy a completely private oasis connected to, but separate from, the attached single family home.



The perfect home for an individual seeking privacy and quiet and cozy refuge to return home from your busy day.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5559097)