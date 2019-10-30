Amenities

Unit Amenities garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court playground bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Charming Home - 2 Bed 1 Bath Home. Front unit in 2-unit Lot. Cute 2 Bedroom 1 Bath unit just a few blocks away from El Segundo's award-winning Elementary, Middle and High School. t. -Hardwood floors throughout. -Recently updated Kitchen which includes Stove, Disposal, and Large Sink with pull-down faucet. -Bathroom with granite counter, Washer/Dryer hook-ups in unit. -Front patio area. -Will consider pet. Just a few steps from Recreation Park - tennis courts, bbqs, basketball, baseball/softball, Teen Center, preschool and playgrounds. Very quiet neighborhood. Available August 1, 2019. Call 310-339-2030



(RLNE5063832)