El Segundo, CA
537 Penn
Last updated October 30 2019 at 10:11 PM

537 Penn

537 Penn St
Location

537 Penn St, El Segundo, CA 90245
El Segundo

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Charming Home - 2 Bed 1 Bath Home. Front unit in 2-unit Lot. Cute 2 Bedroom 1 Bath unit just a few blocks away from El Segundo's award-winning Elementary, Middle and High School. t. -Hardwood floors throughout. -Recently updated Kitchen which includes Stove, Disposal, and Large Sink with pull-down faucet. -Bathroom with granite counter, Washer/Dryer hook-ups in unit. -Front patio area. -Will consider pet. Just a few steps from Recreation Park - tennis courts, bbqs, basketball, baseball/softball, Teen Center, preschool and playgrounds. Very quiet neighborhood. Available August 1, 2019. Call 310-339-2030

(RLNE5063832)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 537 Penn have any available units?
537 Penn doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Segundo, CA.
What amenities does 537 Penn have?
Some of 537 Penn's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 537 Penn currently offering any rent specials?
537 Penn is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 537 Penn pet-friendly?
Yes, 537 Penn is pet friendly.
Does 537 Penn offer parking?
No, 537 Penn does not offer parking.
Does 537 Penn have units with washers and dryers?
No, 537 Penn does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 537 Penn have a pool?
No, 537 Penn does not have a pool.
Does 537 Penn have accessible units?
No, 537 Penn does not have accessible units.
Does 537 Penn have units with dishwashers?
No, 537 Penn does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 537 Penn have units with air conditioning?
No, 537 Penn does not have units with air conditioning.
