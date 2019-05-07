229 W. Sycamore Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Completely Renovated El Segundo Home! - Newer 2 bdrm, 2 bath home ideally located on a quiet street in El Segundo. This charming home has lots of light and features a living room with fireplace, kitchen with breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, gas range, dishwasher and washer/dryer. Newer hardwood floors and blinds throughout. This home also has air conditioning for your comfort. Two full bathrooms, good storage, and bedrooms complete the home. There's a front and rear yard plus one car garage and plenty of street parking. All utilities included. No smoking. Call for an appointment to view.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3354706)