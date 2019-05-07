All apartments in El Segundo
229 W. Sycamore Avenue
Last updated May 7 2019 at 12:03 PM

229 W. Sycamore Avenue

229 West Sycamore Avenue · (310) 373-3599
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

229 West Sycamore Avenue, El Segundo, CA 90245
El Segundo

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 229 W. Sycamore Avenue · Avail. now

$4,295

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
all utils included
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Completely Renovated El Segundo Home! - Newer 2 bdrm, 2 bath home ideally located on a quiet street in El Segundo. This charming home has lots of light and features a living room with fireplace, kitchen with breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, gas range, dishwasher and washer/dryer. Newer hardwood floors and blinds throughout. This home also has air conditioning for your comfort. Two full bathrooms, good storage, and bedrooms complete the home. There's a front and rear yard plus one car garage and plenty of street parking. All utilities included. No smoking. Call for an appointment to view.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3354706)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 229 W. Sycamore Avenue have any available units?
229 W. Sycamore Avenue has a unit available for $4,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 229 W. Sycamore Avenue have?
Some of 229 W. Sycamore Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 229 W. Sycamore Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
229 W. Sycamore Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 229 W. Sycamore Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 229 W. Sycamore Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Segundo.
Does 229 W. Sycamore Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 229 W. Sycamore Avenue does offer parking.
Does 229 W. Sycamore Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 229 W. Sycamore Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 229 W. Sycamore Avenue have a pool?
No, 229 W. Sycamore Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 229 W. Sycamore Avenue have accessible units?
No, 229 W. Sycamore Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 229 W. Sycamore Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 229 W. Sycamore Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 229 W. Sycamore Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 229 W. Sycamore Avenue has units with air conditioning.
