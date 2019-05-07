229 W. Sycamore Avenue

Amenities
Completely Renovated El Segundo Home! - Newer 2 bdrm, 2 bath home ideally located on a quiet street in El Segundo. This charming home has lots of light and features a living room with fireplace, kitchen with breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, gas range, dishwasher and washer/dryer. Newer hardwood floors and blinds throughout. This home also has air conditioning for your comfort. Two full bathrooms, good storage, and bedrooms complete the home. There's a front and rear yard plus one car garage and plenty of street parking. All utilities included. No smoking. Call for an appointment to view.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3354706)