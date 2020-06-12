All apartments in El Segundo
Find more places like 1345 E Grand Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
El Segundo, CA
/
1345 E Grand Avenue
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:53 PM

1345 E Grand Avenue

1345 East Grand Avenue · (310) 378-9494
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
El Segundo
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1345 East Grand Avenue, El Segundo, CA 90245
El Segundo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit D · Avail. now

$3,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1362 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
playground
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Resort style living in El Segundo’s desirable gated Grand Tropez community. Lovely end unit with only one common or shared wall and private patio. Living room with fireplace that opens to a private outdoor patio - perfect for entertaining. This home is a light filled open floor plan, with high ceilings, and a split-level living/dining room area. The spacious kitchen includes a wine fridge and incorporates an additional dining area. Master bedroom has double paned windows and en-suite bathroom. This home also has 2 additional bedrooms and an additional 1.5 bathrooms. Convenient two car garage on lower level with access to unit. Gated complex in prime location includes pool, spa, community BBQ's, clubhouse and playground and so many more amenities! Located in the AWARD WINNING El Segundo School District. Close to shopping, restaurants and the beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1345 E Grand Avenue have any available units?
1345 E Grand Avenue has a unit available for $3,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1345 E Grand Avenue have?
Some of 1345 E Grand Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1345 E Grand Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1345 E Grand Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1345 E Grand Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1345 E Grand Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Segundo.
Does 1345 E Grand Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1345 E Grand Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1345 E Grand Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1345 E Grand Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1345 E Grand Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1345 E Grand Avenue has a pool.
Does 1345 E Grand Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1345 E Grand Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1345 E Grand Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1345 E Grand Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1345 E Grand Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1345 E Grand Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1345 E Grand Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

El Segundo 1 BedroomsEl Segundo 2 Bedrooms
El Segundo Apartments with Hardwood FloorsEl Segundo Cheap Places
El Segundo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA
Torrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity