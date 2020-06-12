1345 E Grand Avenue

Amenities

Resort style living in El Segundo’s desirable gated Grand Tropez community. Lovely end unit with only one common or shared wall and private patio. Living room with fireplace that opens to a private outdoor patio - perfect for entertaining. This home is a light filled open floor plan, with high ceilings, and a split-level living/dining room area. The spacious kitchen includes a wine fridge and incorporates an additional dining area. Master bedroom has double paned windows and en-suite bathroom. This home also has 2 additional bedrooms and an additional 1.5 bathrooms. Convenient two car garage on lower level with access to unit. Gated complex in prime location includes pool, spa, community BBQ's, clubhouse and playground and so many more amenities! Located in the AWARD WINNING El Segundo School District. Close to shopping, restaurants and the beach.