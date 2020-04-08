All apartments in El Monte
Last updated February 14 2020 at 2:49 PM

3831 Maxson Rd

3831 Maxson Road · No Longer Available
Location

3831 Maxson Road, El Monte, CA 91732
River East

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
carport
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
internet access
SUPER DYNAMIC DOWNSTAIRS 2B/1B - WILL GO FAST!! - Property Id: 222306

WILL GO FAST!
GORGEOUS DOWNSTAIRS UNIT W/ SMALL PATIO
MOVE IN READY!

NO SMOKING OF ANY KIND
NO PETS ANIMALS OF ANY KIND ALLOWED AT ANY TIME

Amenities:
* Gorgeous lightwood Laminated Hardwood Floors through out entire unit
* Open Space Kitchen w/ Lots of Kitchen cabinets
* Granite Tops
* Brand New Stainless Steel 5 Burner Stove & mIcrowave
* Dual Pane windows throughout entire unit
* Patio with Carport, Cemented, washer & dryer hookups
* Large 2 bedrooms
* Large Brand New Closets custom made subdivided for maximum space
* Hallway closets
* Wall Heater
* ACs in every room including livingroom
* Upgraded brand new bathroom, top of the line
BICYCLE PARKING AREA

5 MIN FROM HIGHWAYS 10, 60, 5 FREEWAYS
NEAR BY SHOPPING CENTERS, ELEMENTARY, JR HIGH & HIGH SCHOOLS

OWNER PAYS FOR WATER, SEWER, TRASH, GENERAL MAINTENANCE

TENANTS PAY FOR GAS, ELECTRICITY INTERNET & CABLE

DO NOT ENTER THE PREMISES EVEN ON THE DRIVE WAY AREA, NO BROKER OR REALTOR SOLICITATIONS
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/222306
Property Id 222306

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5537625)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3831 Maxson Rd have any available units?
3831 Maxson Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Monte, CA.
What amenities does 3831 Maxson Rd have?
Some of 3831 Maxson Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3831 Maxson Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3831 Maxson Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3831 Maxson Rd pet-friendly?
No, 3831 Maxson Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Monte.
Does 3831 Maxson Rd offer parking?
Yes, 3831 Maxson Rd offers parking.
Does 3831 Maxson Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3831 Maxson Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3831 Maxson Rd have a pool?
No, 3831 Maxson Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3831 Maxson Rd have accessible units?
No, 3831 Maxson Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3831 Maxson Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3831 Maxson Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3831 Maxson Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 3831 Maxson Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

