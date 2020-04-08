3831 Maxson Rd

Amenities
SUPER DYNAMIC DOWNSTAIRS 2B/1B - WILL GO FAST!! - Property Id: 222306
WILL GO FAST!
GORGEOUS DOWNSTAIRS UNIT W/ SMALL PATIO
MOVE IN READY!
NO SMOKING OF ANY KIND
NO PETS ANIMALS OF ANY KIND ALLOWED AT ANY TIME
Amenities:
* Gorgeous lightwood Laminated Hardwood Floors through out entire unit
* Open Space Kitchen w/ Lots of Kitchen cabinets
* Granite Tops
* Brand New Stainless Steel 5 Burner Stove & mIcrowave
* Dual Pane windows throughout entire unit
* Patio with Carport, Cemented, washer & dryer hookups
* Large 2 bedrooms
* Large Brand New Closets custom made subdivided for maximum space
* Hallway closets
* Wall Heater
* ACs in every room including livingroom
* Upgraded brand new bathroom, top of the line
BICYCLE PARKING AREA
5 MIN FROM HIGHWAYS 10, 60, 5 FREEWAYS
NEAR BY SHOPPING CENTERS, ELEMENTARY, JR HIGH & HIGH SCHOOLS
OWNER PAYS FOR WATER, SEWER, TRASH, GENERAL MAINTENANCE
TENANTS PAY FOR GAS, ELECTRICITY INTERNET & CABLE
DO NOT ENTER THE PREMISES EVEN ON THE DRIVE WAY AREA, NO BROKER OR REALTOR SOLICITATIONS
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/222306
Property Id 222306
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5537625)