El Monte, CA
3617 Daybreak St
Last updated January 29 2020 at 11:14 AM

3617 Daybreak St

3617 Daybreak Street · No Longer Available
Location

3617 Daybreak Street, El Monte, CA 91732
River East

Amenities

3 Bedrooms and 2.5 Bath PUD in gated community. 2 Cars attached garage. - LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION, It's very cozy lovely PUD house in El Monte area. very close to Free way 605 and 10, near by school shopping center and bus station Very convenient. It is a gated community, with pools and playground.

The house is totally remodeled. New flooring, New paint and New appliance.

No pets, No smoker.

We check credits and Income.

If you are interested, please text 626 354 8199 for viewing appointment.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5472636)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3617 Daybreak St have any available units?
3617 Daybreak St doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 3617 Daybreak St have?
Some of 3617 Daybreak St's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3617 Daybreak St currently offering any rent specials?
3617 Daybreak St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3617 Daybreak St pet-friendly?
No, 3617 Daybreak St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Monte.
Does 3617 Daybreak St offer parking?
Yes, 3617 Daybreak St offers parking.
Does 3617 Daybreak St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3617 Daybreak St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3617 Daybreak St have a pool?
Yes, 3617 Daybreak St has a pool.
Does 3617 Daybreak St have accessible units?
No, 3617 Daybreak St does not have accessible units.
Does 3617 Daybreak St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3617 Daybreak St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3617 Daybreak St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3617 Daybreak St does not have units with air conditioning.
