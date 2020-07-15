3617 Daybreak St

Amenities

garage recently renovated pool playground hot tub

Property Amenities parking playground pool garage hot tub

3 Bedrooms and 2.5 Bath PUD in gated community. 2 Cars attached garage. - LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION, It's very cozy lovely PUD house in El Monte area. very close to Free way 605 and 10, near by school shopping center and bus station Very convenient. It is a gated community, with pools and playground.



The house is totally remodeled. New flooring, New paint and New appliance.



No pets, No smoker.



We check credits and Income.



If you are interested, please text 626 354 8199 for viewing appointment.



(RLNE5472636)