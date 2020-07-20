All apartments in El Monte
3480 Whistler Avenue
3480 Whistler Avenue

3480 Whistler Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3480 Whistler Avenue, El Monte, CA 91732
River East

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Nice 4bed/3bath PUD & 2-car garage in the City of El Monte. Vaulted ceiling entrance once you walk through the double front doors. Fireplace in the living room. Sliding glass door leads to the exterior private patio area. Kitchen comes with the stove/oven and dishwasher. Laundry room with hookups for tenant's own machines. Laminated wood and tile flooring throughout the 1st floor. Carpet throughout the 2nd floor bedrooms and hallways. Central AC and heating system. Convenient location: near I-10 and I-605 freeways, shops, restaurants, schools, DMV, and many more! Must see to appreciate this unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3480 Whistler Avenue have any available units?
3480 Whistler Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Monte, CA.
What amenities does 3480 Whistler Avenue have?
Some of 3480 Whistler Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3480 Whistler Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3480 Whistler Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3480 Whistler Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3480 Whistler Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Monte.
Does 3480 Whistler Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3480 Whistler Avenue offers parking.
Does 3480 Whistler Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3480 Whistler Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3480 Whistler Avenue have a pool?
No, 3480 Whistler Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3480 Whistler Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3480 Whistler Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3480 Whistler Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3480 Whistler Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 3480 Whistler Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3480 Whistler Avenue has units with air conditioning.
