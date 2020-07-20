3480 Whistler Avenue

Amenities

Nice 4bed/3bath PUD & 2-car garage in the City of El Monte. Vaulted ceiling entrance once you walk through the double front doors. Fireplace in the living room. Sliding glass door leads to the exterior private patio area. Kitchen comes with the stove/oven and dishwasher. Laundry room with hookups for tenant's own machines. Laminated wood and tile flooring throughout the 1st floor. Carpet throughout the 2nd floor bedrooms and hallways. Central AC and heating system. Convenient location: near I-10 and I-605 freeways, shops, restaurants, schools, DMV, and many more! Must see to appreciate this unit.