El Monte, CA
2827 Consol Avenue
Last updated April 18 2020 at 6:13 PM

2827 Consol Avenue

2827 Consol Ave · (760) 266-7962
Location

2827 Consol Ave, El Monte, CA 91733
Mountain View

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1405 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This condo is located in the Solstice 70 community of El Monte close to the 10 and 605 freeways.

This condo is 3 stories and both bedrooms are bedroom suites.

Entry is conveniently located just off Consol Ave with plenty of street parking out front. First floor contains the 2 car tandem garage and front door. The second floor has a large living room, open floor plan kitchen and dining room and a spacious patio. The second floor also has a convenient half bath which is great for guests when entertaining.

The kitchen has beautiful quartz countertops, under-cabinet lighting and plenty of cabinet space. It also includes the refrigerator!

Upstairs contains both bedroom suites and laundry room. The washer and dryer are also included in the rent! Upstairs hall has lots of storage space. Master suite is very large with double sinks in the bathroom and walk in closet.

This property comes equipped with a water purification system! Tenant will be responsible for maintaining it.

The community also comes equipped with a level 2 charging system for electric cars that is available on a first come, first serve basis!

Washer, dryer and refrigerator provided without warranty.

*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

For more information or to schedule a showing please visit 123mesa.com or call (909) 360-2660 ext. 1.

Listing by:
Mesa Properties Inc.
499-A N. Central Ave.
Upland, CA 91786
909-360-2660

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,300, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,290, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2827 Consol Avenue have any available units?
2827 Consol Avenue has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2827 Consol Avenue have?
Some of 2827 Consol Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2827 Consol Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2827 Consol Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2827 Consol Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2827 Consol Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2827 Consol Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2827 Consol Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2827 Consol Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2827 Consol Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2827 Consol Avenue have a pool?
No, 2827 Consol Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2827 Consol Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2827 Consol Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2827 Consol Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2827 Consol Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2827 Consol Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2827 Consol Avenue has units with air conditioning.
