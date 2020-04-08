2827 Consol Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

This condo is located in the Solstice 70 community of El Monte close to the 10 and 605 freeways.



This condo is 3 stories and both bedrooms are bedroom suites.



Entry is conveniently located just off Consol Ave with plenty of street parking out front. First floor contains the 2 car tandem garage and front door. The second floor has a large living room, open floor plan kitchen and dining room and a spacious patio. The second floor also has a convenient half bath which is great for guests when entertaining.



The kitchen has beautiful quartz countertops, under-cabinet lighting and plenty of cabinet space. It also includes the refrigerator!



Upstairs contains both bedroom suites and laundry room. The washer and dryer are also included in the rent! Upstairs hall has lots of storage space. Master suite is very large with double sinks in the bathroom and walk in closet.



This property comes equipped with a water purification system! Tenant will be responsible for maintaining it.



The community also comes equipped with a level 2 charging system for electric cars that is available on a first come, first serve basis!



Washer, dryer and refrigerator provided without warranty.



*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



For more information or to schedule a showing please visit 123mesa.com or call (909) 360-2660 ext. 1.



Listing by:

Mesa Properties Inc.

499-A N. Central Ave.

Upland, CA 91786

909-360-2660



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,300, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,290, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.