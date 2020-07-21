12045 Rio Hondo Pkwy

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated bbq/grill

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available 11/01/19 Residential neighborhood located in North El Monte - Property Id: 142341



1st time on the Market for Rent..Looking for a Single Family to rent this beautiful North El Monte charming home with great curb appeal. The home is located on a peaceful and wide residential neighborhood minutes from Arcadia. This home features an open floor plan with natural lighting. The home also has a large insulated detached garage equipped with laundry capabilities and an automatic garage door. The home has a beautiful front lawn. There is also a spacious backyard with stamped cement floor and a patio area great for barbecues. The kitchen comes renovated with an open concept, recessed lighting, solid wood cabinets & granite countertops.

Small friendly pets are okay... NO SMOKING OF ANY KIND...

- Tenants must purchase renters insurance

- Minimum 1 year lease agreement

- Security deposit required

- Referrals from past landlords

- Tenant is responsible to pay for all utilities. If you're interested please email only

riohondorental@gmail.com

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/142341p

Property Id 142341



(RLNE5059609)