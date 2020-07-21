All apartments in El Monte
Last updated October 3 2019 at 10:08 AM

12045 Rio Hondo Pkwy

12045 Rio Hondo Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

12045 Rio Hondo Parkway, El Monte, CA 91732
Norwood Cherrylee

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Available 11/01/19 Residential neighborhood located in North El Monte - Property Id: 142341

1st time on the Market for Rent..Looking for a Single Family to rent this beautiful North El Monte charming home with great curb appeal. The home is located on a peaceful and wide residential neighborhood minutes from Arcadia. This home features an open floor plan with natural lighting. The home also has a large insulated detached garage equipped with laundry capabilities and an automatic garage door. The home has a beautiful front lawn. There is also a spacious backyard with stamped cement floor and a patio area great for barbecues. The kitchen comes renovated with an open concept, recessed lighting, solid wood cabinets & granite countertops.
Small friendly pets are okay... NO SMOKING OF ANY KIND...
- Tenants must purchase renters insurance
- Minimum 1 year lease agreement
- Security deposit required
- Referrals from past landlords
- Tenant is responsible to pay for all utilities. If you're interested please email only
riohondorental@gmail.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/142341p
Property Id 142341

(RLNE5059609)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

