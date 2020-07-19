11937 Magnolia Street

Amenities
This Condo consist of 2 bedrooms, and 1 bathroom. Features a good sized kitchen with new granite counter tops, an eating area, newly finished bathroom, laminate wood floors, central AC & Heat and a spacious living room with recessed lighting! This home features 819 SQFT of living space, is freshly painted and the community features an on site laundry room and comes with a 1 car garage and 1 extra assigned parking space! There are also many amenities nearby including super markets, restaurants and schools. Thank you for viewing this Condo. Available first week of September!