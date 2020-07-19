All apartments in El Monte
Last updated September 4 2019

11937 Magnolia Street

11937 Magnolia Street · No Longer Available
Location

11937 Magnolia Street, El Monte, CA 91732
Mountain View

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This Condo consist of 2 bedrooms, and 1 bathroom. Features a good sized kitchen with new granite counter tops, an eating area, newly finished bathroom, laminate wood floors, central AC & Heat and a spacious living room with recessed lighting! This home features 819 SQFT of living space, is freshly painted and the community features an on site laundry room and comes with a 1 car garage and 1 extra assigned parking space! There are also many amenities nearby including super markets, restaurants and schools. Thank you for viewing this Condo. Available first week of September!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11937 Magnolia Street have any available units?
11937 Magnolia Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Monte, CA.
What amenities does 11937 Magnolia Street have?
Some of 11937 Magnolia Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11937 Magnolia Street currently offering any rent specials?
11937 Magnolia Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11937 Magnolia Street pet-friendly?
No, 11937 Magnolia Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Monte.
Does 11937 Magnolia Street offer parking?
Yes, 11937 Magnolia Street offers parking.
Does 11937 Magnolia Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11937 Magnolia Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11937 Magnolia Street have a pool?
No, 11937 Magnolia Street does not have a pool.
Does 11937 Magnolia Street have accessible units?
No, 11937 Magnolia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11937 Magnolia Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 11937 Magnolia Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11937 Magnolia Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11937 Magnolia Street has units with air conditioning.
