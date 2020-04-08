11653 SITKA STREET

Amenities
BEAUTIFUL DUPLEX FOR LEASE - Property Id: 127467
2 Beautiful units for lease.
MORE BANG FOR YOUR DOLLAR! You get very spacious property with huge backyard.
Spacious; 2142 sq feet on huge 0.29 acre lot.
Front unit: 3 bedrooms; 1 bath
Back unit: 2; bedrooms; 1 bath; plus bonus loft
Clean and modern; wood flooring; plush carpet; updated kitchen; granite countertops; ceramic tiles.
Plentiful of parking spaces; also with detached garage.
Safe and quiet neighborhood; conveniently located to shopping centers and businesses.
Minutes to FWY 10 and Valley Blvd.
Monthly Rent: $2000 (for front unit); $2000 (for back unit)
Availability: Now, for immediate move-in (front unit); 7/1/2019 (back unit)
Lease front or back unit; lease both if you have a big family or relatives.
Contact info: cdsingular@hotmail.com
Contact to schedule viewing. You will love living here!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/127467
Property Id 127467
(RLNE4936569)