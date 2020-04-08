11653 SITKA STREET

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dogs allowed garage recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range recently renovated Property Amenities parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly

BEAUTIFUL DUPLEX FOR LEASE - Property Id: 127467



2 Beautiful units for lease.

MORE BANG FOR YOUR DOLLAR! You get very spacious property with huge backyard.



Spacious; 2142 sq feet on huge 0.29 acre lot.

Front unit: 3 bedrooms; 1 bath

Back unit: 2; bedrooms; 1 bath; plus bonus loft

Clean and modern; wood flooring; plush carpet; updated kitchen; granite countertops; ceramic tiles.

Plentiful of parking spaces; also with detached garage.

Safe and quiet neighborhood; conveniently located to shopping centers and businesses.

Minutes to FWY 10 and Valley Blvd.



Monthly Rent: $2000 (for front unit); $2000 (for back unit)

Availability: Now, for immediate move-in (front unit); 7/1/2019 (back unit)

Lease front or back unit; lease both if you have a big family or relatives.



Contact info: cdsingular@hotmail.com

Contact to schedule viewing. You will love living here!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/127467

Property Id 127467



(RLNE4936569)