All apartments in El Monte
Find more places like 11653 SITKA STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
El Monte, CA
/
11653 SITKA STREET
Last updated June 26 2019 at 11:09 AM

11653 SITKA STREET

11653 Sitka Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
El Monte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all

Location

11653 Sitka Street, El Monte, CA 91732
River East

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
BEAUTIFUL DUPLEX FOR LEASE - Property Id: 127467

2 Beautiful units for lease.
MORE BANG FOR YOUR DOLLAR! You get very spacious property with huge backyard.

Spacious; 2142 sq feet on huge 0.29 acre lot.
Front unit: 3 bedrooms; 1 bath
Back unit: 2; bedrooms; 1 bath; plus bonus loft
Clean and modern; wood flooring; plush carpet; updated kitchen; granite countertops; ceramic tiles.
Plentiful of parking spaces; also with detached garage.
Safe and quiet neighborhood; conveniently located to shopping centers and businesses.
Minutes to FWY 10 and Valley Blvd.

Monthly Rent: $2000 (for front unit); $2000 (for back unit)
Availability: Now, for immediate move-in (front unit); 7/1/2019 (back unit)
Lease front or back unit; lease both if you have a big family or relatives.

Contact info: cdsingular@hotmail.com
Contact to schedule viewing. You will love living here!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/127467
Property Id 127467

(RLNE4936569)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11653 SITKA STREET have any available units?
11653 SITKA STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Monte, CA.
What amenities does 11653 SITKA STREET have?
Some of 11653 SITKA STREET's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11653 SITKA STREET currently offering any rent specials?
11653 SITKA STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11653 SITKA STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 11653 SITKA STREET is pet friendly.
Does 11653 SITKA STREET offer parking?
Yes, 11653 SITKA STREET offers parking.
Does 11653 SITKA STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11653 SITKA STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11653 SITKA STREET have a pool?
No, 11653 SITKA STREET does not have a pool.
Does 11653 SITKA STREET have accessible units?
No, 11653 SITKA STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 11653 SITKA STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 11653 SITKA STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11653 SITKA STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 11653 SITKA STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Atrium
3733 Gibson Road
El Monte, CA 91731

Similar Pages

El Monte 1 BedroomsEl Monte 2 Bedrooms
El Monte Apartments with GymEl Monte Apartments with Pool
El Monte Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CAWestminster, CA
Lakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles