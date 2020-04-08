All apartments in El Monte
11034 Basye Street

11034 Basye St · (626) 766-0178
Location

11034 Basye St, El Monte, CA 91731
Norwood Cherrylee

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1997 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Brand new newly-built PUD in El Monte. Comes with 2-car garage plus 3 parking spaces for the total of 5 parking! Laminated wood and tile throughout the unit. Central air-conditioning and heating system. Kitchen comes with lots of cabinets along with stainless steel stove, oven, and dishwasher. Laundry hookups in the garage. Everything is literally BRAND NEW! Conveniently close to Legore Elementary School, the USPS postal office, Lambert Park, Sam's Club, shopping malls, the DMV, and the I-10 Freeway and much more! Don't miss this chance. Must see for yourself and be the first one to live in this lovely home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11034 Basye Street have any available units?
11034 Basye Street has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11034 Basye Street have?
Some of 11034 Basye Street's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11034 Basye Street currently offering any rent specials?
11034 Basye Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11034 Basye Street pet-friendly?
No, 11034 Basye Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Monte.
Does 11034 Basye Street offer parking?
Yes, 11034 Basye Street does offer parking.
Does 11034 Basye Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11034 Basye Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11034 Basye Street have a pool?
No, 11034 Basye Street does not have a pool.
Does 11034 Basye Street have accessible units?
No, 11034 Basye Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11034 Basye Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11034 Basye Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 11034 Basye Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11034 Basye Street has units with air conditioning.
