11034 Basye Street

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher garage stainless steel air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven range w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Brand new newly-built PUD in El Monte. Comes with 2-car garage plus 3 parking spaces for the total of 5 parking! Laminated wood and tile throughout the unit. Central air-conditioning and heating system. Kitchen comes with lots of cabinets along with stainless steel stove, oven, and dishwasher. Laundry hookups in the garage. Everything is literally BRAND NEW! Conveniently close to Legore Elementary School, the USPS postal office, Lambert Park, Sam's Club, shopping malls, the DMV, and the I-10 Freeway and much more! Don't miss this chance. Must see for yourself and be the first one to live in this lovely home!