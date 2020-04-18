All apartments in El Cerrito
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

5906 Avila Street

5906 Avila Avenue · (415) 734-0623
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5906 Avila Avenue, El Cerrito, CA 94530

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5906 Avila Street · Avail. now

$2,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
gym
yoga
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
yoga
Lovely 2 bedroom- 2 bathroom house with detached garage and fenced back yard. Natalia Carney AMSI - Lovely 2 bedroom- 2 bathroom house with detached garage and fenced back yard.
Spacious living area with new floors.
Light filters in the kitchen.
Garden maintenance included.
Hooks for washer and dryer.

-Great High-school district.
-Entertainment: Realto Cinemas Cerrito Barnes & Noble, Elevation 66 Brewing, Starbucks, Farmer's Market (on Wednesdays)
-Stores: Costco, Trader Joe's, CVS pharmacy, Ross, Chase Bank, Citibank, AT&T, Verizon.
-Fitness: Ojas Yoga Center, Bridges Rock Gym, and Cross Fit Hale.

Next showing on June 17th. by appointment only

Contact Natalia Carney at (415) 734-0623

AMSI HAS FURNISHED AND UNFURNISHED UNITS ALL AROUND THE CITY.
Buy, rent or sell with experts to your side

(RLNE4665292)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5906 Avila Street have any available units?
5906 Avila Street has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5906 Avila Street have?
Some of 5906 Avila Street's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5906 Avila Street currently offering any rent specials?
5906 Avila Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5906 Avila Street pet-friendly?
No, 5906 Avila Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Cerrito.
Does 5906 Avila Street offer parking?
Yes, 5906 Avila Street does offer parking.
Does 5906 Avila Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5906 Avila Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5906 Avila Street have a pool?
No, 5906 Avila Street does not have a pool.
Does 5906 Avila Street have accessible units?
No, 5906 Avila Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5906 Avila Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5906 Avila Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5906 Avila Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5906 Avila Street does not have units with air conditioning.
