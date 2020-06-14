/
1 bedroom apartments
192 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in El Cerrito, CA
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
8 Units Available
Metro 510
510 El Cerrito Plaza, El Cerrito, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,988
828 sqft
Beautiful location near Metro 510. Updated interiors with hardwood-style flooring, in-home washers and dryers, and private patios or balconies. Fully furnished units available. Gated parking, BBQ area and planned community events provided.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
12 Units Available
Del Norte Place Apartment Homes
11720 San Pablo Ave, El Cerrito, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,999
678 sqft
Prime location close to San Pablo Avenue, UC Berkeley and the El Cerrito Del Norte BART station. Community is pet-friendly and features a fitness center. Units have spacious floor plans and all electric appliances.
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
820-822 Lexington Ave
820 Lexington Ave, El Cerrito, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
600 sqft
Available 06/15/20 1 Bd/1 Bath in Updated Fourplex w/ Courtyard - Property Id: 301490 Sweet, homey fourplex with shared courtyard and gazebo for BBQs. Opportunity for a garden box. Excellent location and neighborhood.
Results within 1 mile of El Cerrito
Last updated April 12 at 10:27am
East Richmond
1 Unit Available
371 Carlston Street
371 Carlston Street, Richmond, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,050
550 sqft
Natural light fills this very clean upper unit in desirable Mira Vista area above San Pablo Avenue. 1/2 block from El Cerrito border. Close to shopping, parks, Del Norte BART, bus. Private entrance door and back porch, too. Enjoy view of Mt.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Southwest Richmond Annex
1 Unit Available
5308 Columbia Ave.
5308 Columbia Avenue, Richmond, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
Spacious 1 Bedroom/1 Bath Apartment Located a Few Blocks from El Cerritto Shopping Center - A completely remodeled one-bedroom unit with an attached parking garage. Conveniently situated at the edge of Richmond, easy accesses to I-80 and I-580.
Results within 5 miles of El Cerrito
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Fairmede-Hilltop
10 Units Available
Westridge at Hilltop Apartments
2490 Lancaster Dr, Richmond, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,699
475 sqft
Surround yourself with the natural beauty of the Bay at Westridge at Hilltop. With spacious floor plans ranging from studios to one-bedroom apartment homes, these pet-friendly apartments in Richmond have several options to suit your particular needs.
Last updated June 14 at 05:50pm
Central Emeryville
5 Units Available
Parc on Powell
1333 Powell St, Emeryville, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,775
840 sqft
Situated in the sought-after Golden Gate district, apartments here enjoy stunning views of the East Hills and San Francisco Bay. Rooms feature stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors, and community benefits include clubhouse and gym.
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Bayfront and Peninsula
18 Units Available
Avalon Public Market
6301 Shellmound Street, Emeryville, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,945
787 sqft
Avalon Public Market is a pet friendly and smoke free community offering furnished and unfurnished studio, one, two and three bedroom layouts.
Last updated June 14 at 12:47pm
Downtown Berkeley
20 Units Available
Bachenheimer Apartments
2119 University Ave, Berkeley, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,090
470 sqft
Situated in Downtown Berkeley and moments from UC Berkeley and Ohlone Park, this community offers residents bike storage, a rooftop lounge and on-site laundry facilities. Apartments feature sprinkler systems, balconies and a smoke-free environment.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Bayfront and Peninsula
10 Units Available
AVE Emeryville
5684 Bay St, Emeryville, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,708
805 sqft
AVE Emeryville at Bay Street's luxury apartments offer the ultimate lifestyle of comfort and convenience.
Last updated June 14 at 05:50pm
Bayfront and Peninsula
13 Units Available
Artistry Emeryville
6401 Shellmound St, Emeryville, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,216
624 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-80 and BART. Residents enjoy communal parking, sauna, garage and gym. Units feature washer/dryer hookup, fireplace, hardwood floors and dishwasher.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Downtown Berkeley
19 Units Available
Berkeley Central
2055 Center St, Berkeley, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,974
720 sqft
Luxury apartments in extremely walkable neighborhood. Community amenities include clubhouse, parking, bike storage and business center. Units feature stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
West Berkeley
7 Units Available
Avalon Berkeley
651 Addison St, Berkeley, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,635
756 sqft
Located right off I-580 and adjacent to the Berkeley Marina. Spacious 1-2 bedroom units have granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The rooftop lounge provides great views of the Golden Gate Bridge.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
West Berkeley
15 Units Available
Higby
3015 San Pablo Ave, Berkeley, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,325
790 sqft
Luxurious community has lobby and lounge with a bar, controlled-access indoor bike storage, and bocce ball court. Units offer electric ovens, washers and dryers, and dishwashers. Located within walking distance of restaurants and bars.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Downtown Berkeley
65 Units Available
K Street Flats
2020 Kittredge St, Berkeley, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,980
502 sqft
An array of one- and two-bedrooms located one block from UC Berkeley. This building is pet-friendly and recently renovated, with air conditioning, hardwood floors, patios/balconies and more.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Temescal
7 Units Available
4801 Shattuck
4801 Shattuck Ave, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,772
662 sqft
Smaller community with ample privacy. On-site amenities include a deck with dining area, lounge and lemon trees. Apartments feature stainless steel, energy-efficient appliances, washers and dryers, and open floor plans.
Last updated June 14 at 12:17pm
San Pablo
5 Units Available
Montoya Garden Apartments
5005 Montoya Ave, San Pablo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
600 sqft
Located conveniently nearby Alvarado Park, Interstate 80 and Princeton Plaza, this community offers package service, on-site laundry facilities, pool and renters' insurance. Apartments feature balconies, hardwood flooring, window coverings and additional storage.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
South Berkeley
31 Units Available
Parker Apartments
2038 Parker St, Berkeley, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,920
715 sqft
Minutes to Ashby and Downtown Berkeley BART stations. Artisan apartments outfitted with floor-to-ceiling windows, wood-style floors, custom kitchen backsplashes and stainless steel appliances. On-site co-working space, fitness center, pet spa and bike repair station.
Last updated June 14 at 12:17pm
Longfellow
6 Units Available
B3 Bakery Apartments
4600 Adeline St, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,151
936 sqft
Completed in October 2013 and located on a 1.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Downtown Berkeley
9 Units Available
Allston + Stadium
2312 Fulton Street Suite C, Berkeley, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,350
556 sqft
We've got you covered with our new termination policy.
Last updated June 14 at 06:13pm
Longfellow
6 Units Available
Bakery Lofts
4700 Adeline Street, Emeryville, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,151
838 sqft
Located on the site of the former Remar Bakery in Emeryville, California, this 67,000 square foot building was originally constructed in 1919.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Temescal
2 Units Available
47Hundred
4700 Telegraph Avenue, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,380
760 sqft
In light of COVID19 developments and recommendations from health officials, we have adopted a virtual leasing model until further notice.
Last updated June 14 at 12:47pm
Bay Side
5 Units Available
The Villas at Harbor Pointe
585 Sunnyview Dr, Pinole, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
683 sqft
Arrive home to The Villas at Harbor Pointe where sweeping bay views await you in a reserved hilltop setting. The Villas at Harbor Pointe offers a peaceful environment in historic Pinole.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
9 Units Available
The Tides
3185 Garrity Way, Richmond, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,275
768 sqft
You’re set for an amazing style of modern apartment living at The Tides, a gated community of spacious one- and two-bedroom interiors featuring upgraded appliances, terrific finishes, high-quality amenities, and patio/balcony space to serve as a
