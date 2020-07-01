All apartments in El Cerrito
El Cerrito, CA
1748 Arlington Blvd
1748 Arlington Blvd

1748 Arlington Boulevard · (510) 758-5636
Location

1748 Arlington Boulevard, El Cerrito, CA 94530

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1748 Arlington Blvd · Avail. Aug 1

$3,750

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2247 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
1748 Arlington Blvd Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous Home with excellent views ... DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS !! - Gorgeous 4 bedroom, 3 bath, 2 car garage El Cerrito home with sweeping views of the San Francisco Bay, Golden Gate and Bay Bridge, 2.247 sq ft of living space, Completely remodeled living space. This home offers Solid Mahogany hardwood floors, custom wood blinds, new carpets, new paint inside and out, new kitchen floor, new stainless steel appliances, Bosch stainless steel dishwasher and new granite counters. Newly remodeled bathrooms with tile floors, relax in front of the marble fireplace and look out the new dual pane windows towards the San Francisco Bay. Master Suite offers it own stunning views along with its own private balcony. This home also includes a large game room or hang out room with wet bar and new granite counters. Your back yard backs up to the prestigious Mira Vista Golf and Country Club.
$ 3750 Rent / $7000 Deposit / $10,750 Total Move In Cost
Presented by Professional Property Management DRE#01902148 510-758-5636

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3308557)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

