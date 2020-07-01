Amenities

1748 Arlington Blvd Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous Home with excellent views ... DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS !! - Gorgeous 4 bedroom, 3 bath, 2 car garage El Cerrito home with sweeping views of the San Francisco Bay, Golden Gate and Bay Bridge, 2.247 sq ft of living space, Completely remodeled living space. This home offers Solid Mahogany hardwood floors, custom wood blinds, new carpets, new paint inside and out, new kitchen floor, new stainless steel appliances, Bosch stainless steel dishwasher and new granite counters. Newly remodeled bathrooms with tile floors, relax in front of the marble fireplace and look out the new dual pane windows towards the San Francisco Bay. Master Suite offers it own stunning views along with its own private balcony. This home also includes a large game room or hang out room with wet bar and new granite counters. Your back yard backs up to the prestigious Mira Vista Golf and Country Club.

$ 3750 Rent / $7000 Deposit / $10,750 Total Move In Cost

Presented by Professional Property Management DRE#01902148 510-758-5636



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3308557)