1432 Liberty St.

1432 Liberty (Single Family Home) El Cerrito - Lovely well maintained single family home with 2+ bedrooms and 1 bath.



Laminate floors with carpet in the bedroom. Fresh paint with blinds.

Rent includes Gas stove, refrigerator, portable dishwasher, washer, and dryer.

Dining room with an eating area in the kitchen.

Good size extra room. Perfect for office



Detached workshop. Beautiful yard.

Owner furnishes gardener

No pets and nonsmokers



Access Property Management

10955 San Pablo Ave

El Cerrito, Ca.94530



Cell number 510-685-7720/test is good

Go to accesspropertyrentals.com to apply



Due to social distancing now, we will need some information prior to scheduling

.



No Pets Allowed



