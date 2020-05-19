All apartments in El Cerrito
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

1432 Liberty St.

1432 Liberty Street · (510) 232-5001
Location

1432 Liberty Street, El Cerrito, CA 94530

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1432 Liberty St. · Avail. now

$3,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1233 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
1432 Liberty (Single Family Home) El Cerrito - Lovely well maintained single family home with 2+ bedrooms and 1 bath.

Laminate floors with carpet in the bedroom. Fresh paint with blinds.
Rent includes Gas stove, refrigerator, portable dishwasher, washer, and dryer.
Dining room with an eating area in the kitchen.
Good size extra room. Perfect for office

Detached workshop. Beautiful yard.
Owner furnishes gardener
No pets and nonsmokers

Access Property Management
10955 San Pablo Ave
El Cerrito, Ca.94530

Cell number 510-685-7720/test is good
Go to accesspropertyrentals.com to apply

Due to social distancing now, we will need some information prior to scheduling
.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5768154)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1432 Liberty St. have any available units?
1432 Liberty St. has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1432 Liberty St. have?
Some of 1432 Liberty St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1432 Liberty St. currently offering any rent specials?
1432 Liberty St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1432 Liberty St. pet-friendly?
No, 1432 Liberty St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Cerrito.
Does 1432 Liberty St. offer parking?
No, 1432 Liberty St. does not offer parking.
Does 1432 Liberty St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1432 Liberty St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1432 Liberty St. have a pool?
No, 1432 Liberty St. does not have a pool.
Does 1432 Liberty St. have accessible units?
No, 1432 Liberty St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1432 Liberty St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1432 Liberty St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 1432 Liberty St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1432 Liberty St. does not have units with air conditioning.
