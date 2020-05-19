1432 Liberty St.

Amenities
1432 Liberty (Single Family Home) El Cerrito - Lovely well maintained single family home with 2+ bedrooms and 1 bath.
Laminate floors with carpet in the bedroom. Fresh paint with blinds.
Rent includes Gas stove, refrigerator, portable dishwasher, washer, and dryer.
Dining room with an eating area in the kitchen.
Good size extra room. Perfect for office
Detached workshop. Beautiful yard.
Owner furnishes gardener
No pets and nonsmokers
Access Property Management
10955 San Pablo Ave
El Cerrito, Ca.94530
Cell number 510-685-7720/test is good
Go to accesspropertyrentals.com to apply
Due to social distancing now, we will need some information prior to scheduling
.
(RLNE5768154)