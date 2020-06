Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated fireplace

MICHAEL L HUGHEY - Agt: 510-915-3235 - Beautiful Duplex with 2 Large Bedrooms on very quiet street. Clean and freshly painted. Walk to BART station and TransBay bus stop. Shopping close by. Updated Kitchen and Bathroom. Small backyard and sunny deck for relaxation. Interior Garage parking and use of Washer and dryer available at no extra cost. machine. Location is fantastic.