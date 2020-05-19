1221 Elm Street

Amenities
Sweet and spacious 3/1.5 duplex in a great location with a garage and patio in El Cerrito! - Text Christine for best response on showing requests! 917-318-8878
This well maintained 2 story duplex comes with a 1 car garage and driveway space. The kitchen includes plenty of counter space, a refrigerator, stainless steel stove / oven, dishwasher and disposal. The property is a 5 minute drive local BART stations entrances to I-80 Freeway.
RENTAL FEATURES
- Living room
- Dining room
- Updated kitchen
- Granite countertops
- Stainless steel appliances
- Refrigerator
- Stove / Oven
- Dishwasher
- Private yard
- Laundry room with w/ washer & dryer hook ups
- Lots of Natural Light
For questions or to schedule a showing please contact:
Christine Gallina
All East Bay Properties
BRE#01341597
DRE#01516255
*We are an Equal Opportunity Housing Provider and follow all fair housing laws. For more information, contact California Department of Fair Housing and Employment (DFEH) at www.dfeh.ca.gov.
(RLNE5582969)