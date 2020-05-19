All apartments in El Cerrito
1221 Elm Street

1221 Elm Street · (917) 318-8878
Location

1221 Elm Street, El Cerrito, CA 94530

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1221 Elm Street · Avail. now

$2,700

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1428 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Sweet and spacious 3/1.5 duplex in a great location with a garage and patio in El Cerrito! - Text Christine for best response on showing requests! 917-318-8878
This well maintained 2 story duplex comes with a 1 car garage and driveway space. The kitchen includes plenty of counter space, a refrigerator, stainless steel stove / oven, dishwasher and disposal. The property is a 5 minute drive local BART stations entrances to I-80 Freeway.

RENTAL FEATURES
- Living room
- Dining room
- Updated kitchen
- Granite countertops
- Stainless steel appliances
- Refrigerator
- Stove / Oven
- Dishwasher
- Private yard
- Laundry room with w/ washer & dryer hook ups
- Lots of Natural Light

For questions or to schedule a showing please contact:
Christine Gallina
All East Bay Properties
BRE#01341597
DRE#01516255

*We are an Equal Opportunity Housing Provider and follow all fair housing laws. For more information, contact California Department of Fair Housing and Employment (DFEH) at www.dfeh.ca.gov.

(RLNE5582969)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

