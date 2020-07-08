900 Amistad Ct. #B

Amenities

Big El Cajon Townhome. 2 br., 1.5 ba. + Garage - Spacious townhome in best part of El Cajon. Quiet setting with no traffic! Beautifully landscaped. Extremely large living room looks out to grassy area in front. Modern kitchen with all of the amenities. Big private patio with room to BBQ out back. Bedrooms upstairs. Beautiful condition. . Detached 1-car garage. CENTRAL AIR CONDITIONING.



1 Year Lease

No Cosigners

No pets



Please contact Northcutt Properties, Inc. to view the property. 858-505-1300



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS.

*What is the Application Fee? $35/adult (18 yrs. and older) May pay online.

*Can we apply on-line? Yes. www.northcuttproperties.com. Click the property and follow the prompts.

*What do I need to submit with my application? The application itself, the application fee and proof of income. This is typically 2 recent pay stubs or, if self-employed, 3 months recent bank statements.

*How important is good credit? VERY important. Small, excusable derogatory credit may be considered.

*How long does it take to get an answer? Usually 2-3 days. If accepted, you will be expected to come into the office, bring your security deposit in the form of certified funds and sign the lease with 48 hours of being approved. Rent must begin within 2 weeks maximum from the date you are approved.



