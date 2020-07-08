All apartments in El Cajon
Find more places like 900 Amistad Ct. #B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
El Cajon, CA
/
900 Amistad Ct. #B
Last updated May 30 2020 at 9:50 AM

900 Amistad Ct. #B

900 Amistad Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
El Cajon
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

900 Amistad Ct, El Cajon, CA 92019

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Big El Cajon Townhome. 2 br., 1.5 ba. + Garage - Spacious townhome in best part of El Cajon. Quiet setting with no traffic! Beautifully landscaped. Extremely large living room looks out to grassy area in front. Modern kitchen with all of the amenities. Big private patio with room to BBQ out back. Bedrooms upstairs. Beautiful condition. . Detached 1-car garage. CENTRAL AIR CONDITIONING.

1 Year Lease
No Cosigners
No pets

Please contact Northcutt Properties, Inc. to view the property. 858-505-1300

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS.
*What is the Application Fee? $35/adult (18 yrs. and older) May pay online.
*Can we apply on-line? Yes. www.northcuttproperties.com. Click the property and follow the prompts.
*What do I need to submit with my application? The application itself, the application fee and proof of income. This is typically 2 recent pay stubs or, if self-employed, 3 months recent bank statements.
*How important is good credit? VERY important. Small, excusable derogatory credit may be considered.
*How long does it take to get an answer? Usually 2-3 days. If accepted, you will be expected to come into the office, bring your security deposit in the form of certified funds and sign the lease with 48 hours of being approved. Rent must begin within 2 weeks maximum from the date you are approved.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5808463)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 900 Amistad Ct. #B have any available units?
900 Amistad Ct. #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Cajon, CA.
What amenities does 900 Amistad Ct. #B have?
Some of 900 Amistad Ct. #B's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 900 Amistad Ct. #B currently offering any rent specials?
900 Amistad Ct. #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 900 Amistad Ct. #B pet-friendly?
No, 900 Amistad Ct. #B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Cajon.
Does 900 Amistad Ct. #B offer parking?
Yes, 900 Amistad Ct. #B offers parking.
Does 900 Amistad Ct. #B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 900 Amistad Ct. #B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 900 Amistad Ct. #B have a pool?
No, 900 Amistad Ct. #B does not have a pool.
Does 900 Amistad Ct. #B have accessible units?
No, 900 Amistad Ct. #B does not have accessible units.
Does 900 Amistad Ct. #B have units with dishwashers?
No, 900 Amistad Ct. #B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 900 Amistad Ct. #B have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 900 Amistad Ct. #B has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Talavera Apartments
575 Graves Ave
El Cajon, CA 92020
Monterey Apartments
1005 N Mollison Ave
El Cajon, CA 92021
Canyon Springs
2000 East Main Street
El Cajon, CA 92021
The Woods Apartments
480 Jamacha Road
El Cajon, CA 92019
Ivanhoe Village
2675 Fletcher Pkwy
El Cajon, CA 92020

Similar Pages

El Cajon 1 BedroomsEl Cajon 2 Bedrooms
El Cajon Apartments with BalconyEl Cajon Apartments with Parking
El Cajon Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA
Murrieta, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CA
Solana Beach, CACoronado, CAAlpine, CARancho San Diego, CARamona, CABostonia, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Grossmont CollegeUniversity of California-San Diego
Cuyamaca CollegeSan Diego City College
Palomar College