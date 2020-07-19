859 East Park Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities carport gym on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly tennis court

This stunning home is what you've been searching for. Sleek tile and plush carpet flooring is found throughout. The kitchen features attractive counters, updated appliances, charming, white cabinets and a breakfast nook. The bedrooms are spacious and offer great space for relaxing at the end of the day. The living spaces are filled with natural light coming from the large windows throughout the interior. The wonderful, fenced backyard features a nice patio for outdoor fun and entertainment.

