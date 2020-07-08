608 Burnham St.

Amenities

Excellent 3Br/2Ba El Cajon Home Beautiful Wood Flooring - Excellent 3 bedroom/2 bathroom El Cajon home with beautiful wood flooring throughout. Big living room with lots of windows and fireplace. Separate dining area. Efficient kitchen with lots of cabinetry and a long countertop. Appliances provided include cooktop, oven, dishwasher and refrigerator. Ceiling fans throughout home along with central heating/AC. Good size bedrooms. Updated bathrooms that are now nice and bright. Large fenced in backyard with covered patio, gardener maintained. Detached 2 car garage with washer/dryer hookups. Conveniently located close to shopping, restaurants, schools, public transportation and freeway access. Single small pet OK upon approval with deposit. Tenant must have and maintain renter's insurance for duration of tenancy. Applicant must qualify on own, sorry no co-signers.



