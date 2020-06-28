564 South Sunshine Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Beautiful Home in Friendly Neighborhood - Two-story spacious and modern home in a quiet cul de sac. This home just got a face lift to include a newly remodeled kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, garden window, and recessed lighting as well as a newly built deck that extends out from the master bedroom. This home has neutral carpet throughout bedrooms, stairs and upstairs hall and tile downstairs This home features A/C, a fireplace, full-size washer and dryer, 2 car attached garage with work bench and storage. The large wrap around yard is a great feature for that small four legged family member. Kitchen is equipped with refrigerator, dishwasher, gas range/oven and microwave. Small dog okay upon approval. DRE01197438



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2220415)