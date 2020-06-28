All apartments in El Cajon
Last updated November 27 2019 at 12:22 PM

564 South Sunshine Avenue

564 South Sunshine Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

564 South Sunshine Avenue, El Cajon, CA 92020
El Cajon

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful Home in Friendly Neighborhood - Two-story spacious and modern home in a quiet cul de sac. This home just got a face lift to include a newly remodeled kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, garden window, and recessed lighting as well as a newly built deck that extends out from the master bedroom. This home has neutral carpet throughout bedrooms, stairs and upstairs hall and tile downstairs This home features A/C, a fireplace, full-size washer and dryer, 2 car attached garage with work bench and storage. The large wrap around yard is a great feature for that small four legged family member. Kitchen is equipped with refrigerator, dishwasher, gas range/oven and microwave. Small dog okay upon approval. DRE01197438

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2220415)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 564 South Sunshine Avenue have any available units?
564 South Sunshine Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Cajon, CA.
What amenities does 564 South Sunshine Avenue have?
Some of 564 South Sunshine Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 564 South Sunshine Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
564 South Sunshine Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 564 South Sunshine Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 564 South Sunshine Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 564 South Sunshine Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 564 South Sunshine Avenue offers parking.
Does 564 South Sunshine Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 564 South Sunshine Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 564 South Sunshine Avenue have a pool?
No, 564 South Sunshine Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 564 South Sunshine Avenue have accessible units?
No, 564 South Sunshine Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 564 South Sunshine Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 564 South Sunshine Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 564 South Sunshine Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 564 South Sunshine Avenue has units with air conditioning.
